Markey gets big support despite low turnout in Chelsea

Incumbent U.S. Senator Ed Markey had a big showing in Chelsea, as he held off a challenge from North Shore Congressman Seth Moulton in Tuesday’s state primary election.

Statewide, Markey outpaced Moulton by about 30 percentage points. In Chelsea, Markey tallied 1,353 votes to 427 for Moulton.

It was the most closely watched race on the ballot Tuesday, and Markey will now go on to face Republican challenger John Deaton in November.

Overall, turnout for the state primary was light in Chelsea, with just 2,152 of the city’s 20,302 registered voters casting ballots for a total of just under 11 percent.

In a contested race closer to home on the Democratic ballot, incumbent Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden defeated former DA Rachael Rollins and Linda Champion. Hayden finished with 860 votes in Chelsea to 452 for Champion and 365 for Rollins.

Democratic Governor’s Councilor Terrence Kennedy held off a primary challenge from Dawn Balis by a total of 1,060 to 495 in Chelsea.

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, state Senator Sal DiDomenico, and state Representative Judith Garcia all ran unopposed on the Democratic ballot and will face no challengers in the general election in November.

State Auditor Diana DiZoglio, Treasurer Deb Goldberg, Secretary of State William Galvin, and Attorney General Andrea Campbell all ran unopposed on the Democratic ballot, as well. Campbell will face Michael Walsh in November, and Goldberg is being challenged by Republican Elizabeth Dionne.

On the Republican side, Michael Minogue defeated Brian Shortsleeve in the governor’s race. Minogue tallied 212 votes in Chelsea to 94 for Shortsleeve. Shawn Oliver ran unopposed for the Republican Lt. Governor spot.

They will face the Democratic incumbents, Governor Maura Healey and Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll, in November. Healey and Driscoll were unopposed in the primary.