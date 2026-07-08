Chelsea’s Director of Permitting & Land Use Planning John DePriest Retires after 32 Years of Service

Special to the Record

he City of Chelsea has announced longtime employee and Director of Permitting and Land Use Planning John DePriest has retired after a 32-year career on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. As part of a fond farewell to DePriest, the Chelsea City Council delivered a resolution thanking him for his many years of public service, Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez presented him with a key to the city, and the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) bestowed him a certificate of recognition at the Council’s June 22 meeting.

“John has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to public service, earning the respect of colleagues, City leadership, and community members alike,” said Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez. “His impact over these last 32 years has reached beyond the confines of City Hall and of Chelsea. His mentorship has influenced communities across Massachusetts, positioning our city well for the future. We express our deepest gratitude for his commitment to this community, and wish him all the best in a retirement that is richly deserved.”

DePriest began his service to the City in 1994 in the Department of Housing & Community Development, where he developed a deep commitment to the residents and neighborhoods he served.

John built his expertise and institutional knowledge over three decades of service, growing with the organization and taking on increasing responsibility throughout his tenure. John’s management of several Boards and Commissions and attention to detail ensured new development always reflected the needs, goals, and values of the community.

John concluded his distinguished career as the Director of Permitting and Land Use Planning, a role in which he guided the City through critical decisions shaping Chelsea’s built environment and future growth.

William Cecio, who has served the City as Planner and Land Use Administrator for nearly 3 years, replaces DePriest in the role.

“The City of Chelsea is excited to welcome William Ceco into the role of Director of Planning and Land Use,” said Maltez. “With years of direct planning and land use administration under his belt, Will was the ideal candidate to build off of John’s strong foundation and bring Chelsea to the next level with the implementation of the City’s first comprehensive plan since 1970, Chelsea ¡Pa’Lante, Onward!”