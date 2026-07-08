News in Brief

Police department hosting National Night Out event

The Chelsea Police Department is inviting local residents and organizations to take part in the annual National Night Out event on Tuesday, August 4.

The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Williams Middle School on Walnut Street.

“National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live,” stated Police Chief Keith Houghton. “National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.”

Furthermore, he said the National Night Out provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. Millions of people across the country take part in the event on the first Tuesday in August, hosting block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, exhibits, demonstrations, and more.

Anyone who would like to take part in the event or highlight their community organization is encouraged to contact the department no later than July 28. Those interested can contact Sgt. Star Chung at [email protected] or at (351) 667-9918, or any member of the community services division at (617) 466-4666.

“We look forward to working with you in making this a successful and exciting evening for all of our residents, business leaders, local officials, clergy, and general community stakeholders,” the chief stated.

Chelsea Farmers Market kicks off this week

The first Chelsea Farmers Market of the season was scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 7 despite the rain.

The farmers market will take place every Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. just outside City Hall at City Hall Plaza at 500 Broadway.

The Chelsea Farmers Market series is brought to the community by Chelsea’s Public Health Department, GreenRoots, and The Trustees of Reservations, and is supported by a Mass General Brigham grant awarded to a working group that Chelsea is a part of—the North Shore Suffolk Food Security Collaborative (NSFSC). The NSFSC is a regional collaborative composed of 10 communities that aims to address food security, advocate for policy, systems, and environmental changes, and increase food production and sourcing for residents.

One of the goals of the farmers market is to make fresh produce more accessible to the community.

The Farmers Markets will serve as a supplementary resource of for-purchase fresh produce, and other goods and services, and plans are underway to provide activities and workshops centered on healthy cooking, climate justice, and food sustainability and independence, according to city public health department officials.

Some of the vendors and organizations lined up to take part in the market this year include produce from the Trustees of Reservations; merchandise and other goods from Chelsea Botanicals, KMK Cakes Bakery and Cafe, Mornin’ Saigon, and Manuelidades Crafts. Some of the community offerings and organizations set for some of the market dates this year include GreenRoots, TND Connect, Mass in Motion, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, and the Chelsea Senior Center.

The city is still actively searching for vendors to participate in the markets, with a strong desire for vendors that offer a variety of fresh produce and accept EBT/SNAP benefits. The city is also seeking participation from vendors that offer other goods and services, in addition to community organizations that can offer resources during the events.

Those interested in becoming a farmers market vendor can email [email protected]. For questions about the Farmers Markets, including questions about becoming a vendor, contact (617) 466-4209 during City Hall business hours.