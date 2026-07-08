Appreciation

Chelsea Youth Baseball League great Anthony Greco Jr. passes away at 60

By Cary Shuman

Anthony Greco Jr.

When the coaches in the Chelsea Youth Baseball League convened at a meeting to select the major individual award recipients following the 1982 season, Joe Rinaldi stood up and nominated Anthony Greco Jr. for MVP – and in an unprecedented occurrence at an awards selection meeting – promptly closed nominations.

Anthony Greco Jr. would ultimately take home the league’s most coveted trophy at the awards banquet, a fitting honor for his sensational season-long performance while leading manager Larry Notkin’s Royals to the championship. It was Greco’s third title in four seasons, with only multi-sport standout Richard Maronski and the Cubs standing in the way of a four-year sweep.

Anthony Greco Jr., one of the greatest baseball players in the league’s history, died on June 30, 2026, after a lengthy illness. He was 60.

Friends from his childhood and baseball-playing days in Chelsea, family, high school and college classmates, and his professional colleagues in engineering came to the Carafa Funeral Home in Chelsea Monday for the memorial observance. Anthony’s brother, Michael Greco, and his son, Anthony J. Greco III [he also has a daughter, Christina Greco] offered words of tribute.

The No. 1 draft pick

out of Little League

If there were a CYBL Hall of Fame, Anthony Greco Jr. would be a first ballot-selection. Gifted with speed and talent, Anthony was a tremendous pitcher and hitter, and a speedy baserunner during a golden era for the league when crowds would pack Voke Park for the playoffs. He was at the helm of a 1980s parade of stars such as fireballing left-handed Jimmy Chesna, No. 1 draft pick Roy Butt, Thomas Fay III, Andy Nickell, Greg Carter, Tony Iantosca, and Joe Bevere Jr. who all treasured the opportunity to play in a highly competitive baseball league in their home city. Up and coming Little League All-Stars such as Paul Nowicki, Frank Kowalski Jr., Jimmy Duarte, Scotty Giordano, and the Janiluinas brothers, Scott and Stephen, were poised to elevate the CYBL tradition as the best league in the city.

Bevere Jr., who would inherit Anthony Greco’s mantle of excellence as a No. 1 draft pick and future MVP for the dynastic Royals, said that Anthony was not only a great player but “a great role model.”

“I was fortunate to be his teammate on the Royals for one year,” recalled Bevere. “Tony always treated me well and was a great role model. I used to go by his house before the games and spend time with his father [Anthony Greco Sr.]. mother [Margie Greco], and brother [Michael Greco] and Anthony and have dinner. I have so many great memories of those days with the Grecos. I am very sad to hear of the passing of Anthony Greco Jr., and I extend my condolences to the Greco family.”

The coach of the Royals was none other than the legendary Larry Notkin, who as a Chelsea Little League umpire had seen Anthony Greco Jr. tear up that league for Coach Robert “Monk” Cole’s Mets. In a championship game in Little League, a 10-year-old Anthony Greco had to step in and play catcher, a position he never played before. Sure enough, he excelled and the Mets won the game. Notkin traded up so he could select Anthony Greco as the top pick in the CYBL – and it proved a fortuitous decision. Anthony Greco Jr. – complemented by other excellent players including the aforementioned Fay III, Iantosca, and prized rookie of the year Bevere – along with other fellow Royal All-Stars Mike Way, Charlie Dello Iacono, and Harold Rodriguez – piloted a Royal Blue dynasty.

Everyone called his dad, ‘Mr. Greco’

What made those days so memorable and enjoyable for the Greco family was the fact that Anthony’s father, Tony Greco Sr. – was along for the ride, the captain of the entire CYBL ship, the president for a decade, succeeding Steve Powers Sr. Anthony’s mother, Marge, attended every Royals’ game.

And everyone, the coaches, the players, the fans called the president, “Mr. Greco,” – except for Larry Notkin, of course, who called him, “ TG or Prez.”

“I can’t tell you much I enjoyed being president,” said Mr. Greco, whose family lived on a street adjacent to Voke Park.

Mr. Greco said he is devastated by the loss of his son, Anthony, but he has been uplifted by the outpouring of love for his son by others.

“My wife and I taught our sons, Anthony and Michael, to be respectful, to never don’t look down on anybody, and be kind and considerate – and they did that, they were always respectful to everybody,” said Mr. Greco, who is now 83. “I’ve been looking back at the old Chelsea Records, and it brings me joy to read the stories. My son put his whole heart into baseball. He loved playing baseball.”

Academic excellence at Savio and UMass Lowell

At Dom Savio High School in East Boston, Anthony Greco made the varsity as a freshman. The success on the diamond continued as Anthony sparkled on the mound and at the plate. He pitched a no-hitter against Marian High School of Framingham and had one of the Catholic Central League’s highest career batting averages. One of his Savio teammates was Tony Iantosca.

Academically talented as well, Anthony graduated from the University of Massachusetts/Lowell with a degree in engineering. He had a successful career as a software engineer, working for Springtide and Motorola.

“He was a great son,” said Mr. Greco. “We spent all the holidays together. He was always happy when we visited his home in New Hampshire. I’m very sad right now.”

‘You’re Tony’s

little brother’

Michael Greco has fond memories of his older brother, Anthony Greco Jr.

Michael Greco said it wasn’t easy following in his brother Anthony’s footsteps at each of the schools, especially the Prattville and Williams Schools.

Four years younger, Michael knew his brother had achieved high grades as a student.

“The teachers at the Prattville and Williams Schools would always say, ‘You’re Tony’s little brother,’’’ recalled Michael. “After a while, I was like, oh no, they’re expecting me to be like my brother. Sometimes the teachers would say, ‘you’re not your brother,’ and I would reply, ‘no kidding, I’m not my brother.’ ”

Michael said it was “amazing” to see how all the other kids in the neighborhood gravitated to Anthony and admired his brother so much.

“When he was little, he was a leader,” said Michael. “I’m not just saying this as a proud brother. I used to look at him and say, does everybody have this experience, this dynamic? I was looking up to him a little bit, but I was in awe at the same time. He was really good at school and great at sports, and everybody, boys and girls, wanted to hang out with him. There was nobody who didn’t like him. Everybody wanted to be his friend, and he could handle it.”

Michael said his brother also tried youth hockey before focusing on baseball. “Somewhere there is a photo of him wearing a Bobby Orr uniform that my parents bought for him. He had No. 4 on the back of his jersey. He also played basketball up until high school.”

Michael also marvels at how his brother began to eclipse the competition in the Chelsea Youth Baseball League by his second season, earning All-Star honors.

“Anthony was playing like the older kids even though he was only 14,” said Michael.

Tony Greco and the late Margie Greco did a great job raising their two children. They built an unbreakable bond of mutual respect between their sons.

Michael Greco, who shined in his role as “the little brother,” is more than eminently capable of carrying on his brother’s legacy.

“I miss him so much,” said Michael.