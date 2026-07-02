Incre-Devon-ible

Deputy City Manager Fields helps Chelsea wins All-America City Award

By Cary Shuman

Devon Fields remembers her first introduction to the city of Chelsea.

Fields had been crowned Miss Teen Massachusetts and was invited to perform at Chelsea Day in the downtown district.

“I actually sang at Chelsea Day,” recalled Fields. “I have a picture with Chief [Brian] Kyes, and I’m wearing my crown and sash. I remember that day so vividly. It was downtown, there was a big stage, and they had closed the street down.”

Turn the clock ahead to 2026 and Fields is now Chelsea’s deputy city manager of operations and being credited for her professional contribution to Chelsea’s success at the National Civic League All-America City Awards Program held this past weekend in Denver.

Fields was at the forefront of the planning efforts for the city’s participation in the 77th Annual All-America City competition. Chelsea won an All-America City Award for the second year in a row, competing against cities across the country such as Montgomery (the state capital of Alabama), Wichita (Kansas), and Roanoke (Virginia).

“I was so excited when [City Manager] Fidel Maltez asked me to be part of the team to help prepare for the 2026 All-America City competition,” said Fields. “One of my main roles was coordinating the presentation team and working together with local organizations.”

In that role, Fields called upon her training in music and acting to produce a 9-minute presentation that was performed in front of a panel of judges. Fields collaborated with Teatro Chelsea director Armando Rivera to build a phenomenal script for a magical performance that drew a standing ovation from the audience.

Fields grew up in Lakeville (Mass.) and attended Apponequet High School where she performed as the lead in plays and musicals and sang in the choir. Holder of the aforementioned title of Miss Teen Massachusetts, she received a music scholarship for college.

Fields received a bachelor’s degree in political science from Eckerd College in St. Petersburg (Florida) and a master’s degree in public administration from Bridgewater State University, following the path of her mother and grandmother, who also hold master’s degrees from the university.

Fields said she is enjoying her position in Chelsea city government.

“Working in Chelsea is so fulfilling,” said Fields. “There are some things that we do really well, and things that we can do better. Something I love about Chelsea is that the community is so ready to just try new things and wants to serve its people, and that’s what local government is all about.”

Fields lauded Maltez for his guidance of Chelsea and his mentorship.

“Fidel is an incredible city manager,” said Fields. “He is a visionary and no one cares about Chelsea like he does. Everything he does is for the good of the residents and I feel lucky to work under his leadership.”

Fields said winning a prestigious national award takes on additional significance because it happened during America’s celebration of its 250th birthday.

“Celebrating the nation’s birthday with a theme at the All-America Awards of civic health and public trust – no one does it better than Chelsea,” said Fields. “There will always be conflicts in communities, but it’s how you rise to meet those challenges and engage with different viewpoints and make sure at the heart we’re serving the residents. Everyone wants the best for their community. We just think there are different ways to get there. It’s about finding common ground, collaboration, and making sure that the public is at the center. I think this award is particularly special because of the birthday of our nation and where we’re at right now. I hope every single resident, business owner, stakeholder, and non-profit group in Chelsea feels a part of this win.”

A highly respected collaborator, Fields and City Manager’s Executive Assistant Grace Agosto are being hailed for helping the city bring home the much- coveted All-America City Award.

“Devon and Grace are truly the two unsung heroes of our victory,” said Maltez. “You can imagine taking 63 people to Denver, Colorado. It requires a lot of details, a lot of coordination, and making sure that everything works out – plane tickets, hotel rooms, jersey sizes – and making sure that everyone is at the right place at the right time. That takes a lot of details, and they managed it meticulously.”