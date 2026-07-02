Chelsea Guidance Counselor Cora Honored at 2026 Latino Educators Shine Awards

Special to the Record

La Colaborativa President Gladys Vega celebrates her national All-America Leader Award with

City Manager Fidel Maltez, City Council Vice President Norieliz DeJesus and other members of

the Chelsea contingent in Denver, Colorado. An interview with the award recipient will appear

in next week’s edition.

State Representative Judith Garcia (D-Chelsea) is proud to recognize Carlos Cora, a school counselor at Chelsea High School, who was honored at the 2026 Latino Educators Shine Awards hosted by Latinos for Education following her nomination. The annual celebration recognizes Latino educators across the Commonwealth for their outstanding contributions to students, schools, and communities.

The Chelsea Police Department and its Chelsea Hub and Build The Base initiatives were a vital

component of the city’s successful presentation and ultimate victory at the All-America City

Awards. Build The Base participants Jeslani Felipe, Dyke Johnson, Jaliyah Santiago, and Xavier

Felipe are pictured with Chelsea Police, from left, Officer Jonathan Maldonado, Officer Nicole

McLaughlin, Community Engagement Specialist Dan Cortes, Officer Samantha Claudio, Officer

Matthew DiNicola, Officer, Damian Strait, Chief Keith Houghton, and Sgt. Star Chung.

Carlos Cora, a proud Puerto Rican educator and Chelsea native, was among this year’s honorees. The Shine Awards highlight the impact of Latino educators in Massachusetts, and all nominees are recognized for their excellence and dedication to education.

Carlos has spent more than eight years serving students in Chelsea, the community where he grew up. As a first-generation college graduate, he brings a deeply personal commitment to his work, helping young people navigate academic, personal, and postsecondary pathways while ensuring students have access to opportunity and support.

At Chelsea High School, he is known for his student-centered approach and commitment to college and career readiness as well as social-emotional development. Colleagues describe him as a trusted mentor who helps students recognize their strengths and build confidence in their futures.

“Guidance counselors are some of the most important people in our schools, yet their work often happens behind the scenes. They help students navigate important decisions, discover new opportunities, and prepare for what comes next. Carlos has been that steady source of guidance for countless students, and his impact is reflected in the excitement of those who learned he was receiving this recognition. That kind of respect cannot be taught or earned overnight. It comes from years of showing up for students, and Carlos has done exactly that. This recognition is incredibly well deserved,” said Representative Judith Garcia.

Carlos earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts Boston and a Master of Education in School Counseling from Boston University. He has been previously recognized for his excellence in education, including being named Citizen Schools Teaching Fellow of the Year and receiving the Name, Strength, and Story Award for his commitment to empowering students.

Representative Garcia is honored to celebrate Carlos Cora and all of this year’s Shine Award honorees, especially Dr. Alberto Carrero, Chelsea Public Schools’ Director of Multilingual Education, who was nominated by Senator Sal DiDomenico. She extends her gratitude to Latinos for Education for recognizing the vital role Latino educators play across the Commonwealth.