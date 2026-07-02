City of Chelsea and Partners to Host “Mill Creek Day” Celebrating Restoration Projects, Wildlife, Community

Special to the Record

The City of Chelsea, in partnership with GreenRoots and the Mystic Watershed Association (MyRWA), has announced it will host “Mill Creek Day,” a family-friendly community celebration taking place at Chelsea’s waterfront park, Jaime M. Hernández Park, on Saturday, July 25, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“The family-friendly event aims to raise awareness of Mill Creek—a tidal estuary and vital salt marsh located along Chelsea’s northern border, and the efforts underway to revitalize this once heavily industrialized area,” said Kristen Homeyer, Resiliency Manager for Chelsea’s Department of Housing & Community Development.

Both adults and children will find enjoyment at Mill Creek Day, which will feature bounce houses, the park’s splash pad, and free food including ice cream from the Chelsea Police Department, as well as opportunities to learn about several ongoing projects to restore the creek.

A natural waterway, Mill Creek is part of a larger body of water called the Mystic River watershed, which flows into Boston Harbor and forms the boundary between Chelsea and Revere. It’s an important spawning ground and nursery for local wildlife including American eel, winter flounder, and rainbow smelt, all of which attract a variety of shorebirds like egrets, herons, and swans.

However, the creek is surrounded by busy roads, industrial areas, and residential communities that face environmental challenges, particularly in Chelsea where pollution has had a lasting impact. The City and its partners are currently working on improving this area.

“The City is proud to partner with GreenRoots and MyRWA to revitalize this vital body of water and improve public access to Chelsea’s waterfront,” added Homeyer. “Efforts to restore the creek’s salt marsh, remove part of the Slade’s Mill Berm, construct elevated waterfront walkways, and install kayak launches on the shore are underway, and we invite the community to come learn about them.”

This work, which is being completed by the City’s engineering and design contractor Weston & Sampson, builds off 20 years of community-driven efforts to enhance the community’s access to the waterway and revitalize the area’s ecological habitat via the removal of debris and invasive species, and planting of native species.

With questions about Mill Creek Day, community members can email Homeyer at [email protected].