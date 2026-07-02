City Buildings Close July 3 for Independence Day

Special to the Record

Chelsea City Hall, the Chelsea Senior Center, and the Chelsea Public Library will be closed on Friday, July 3, 2026, in observance of the Fourth of July holiday. In addition, the Library will be closed on July 4. Public safety buildings and teams will remain operational, and online services will remain available 24/7.

There will be no delay in curbside trash and recycling collection due to the holiday—collection will take place as usual, with no disruption.

Enforcement of the City’s Residential Parking Program will be suspended from 12 a.m. on Friday, July 3, through 12 a.m. on Sunday, July 5. There will also be no street sweeping on Friday, July 3, due to the holiday.