Garcia Honors Tracy Nowicki as 2026 Commonwealth Heroine

Special to the Record

State Representative Judith Garcia proudly honored Tracy Nowicki of Chelsea as the 2026 Commonwealth Heroine for the 11th Suffolk District during the annual Commonwealth Heroines ceremony at the Massachusetts State House. The award, presented in partnership with the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women, recognizes women who make extraordinary contributions to their communities through leadership, service, and dedication to others.

For more than three decades, Nowicki has dedicated her career to serving the residents of Chelsea. Beginning as a secretary in the City’s executive and law offices, she steadily rose through the ranks to become Director of Elder Services and now serves as Chelsea’s Director of Health and Human Services. Throughout her career, she has played a pivotal role in expanding services and opportunities for some of the community’s most vulnerable residents.

“Tracy has spent more than three decades proving that the best public servants are those who never lose sight of the people they serve. What makes Tracy special is that she never stops asking how we can do more. Some of our best work for Chelsea seniors started with a call from Tracy,” said Representative Garcia. “She saw the need to expand services at the Senior Center, and together we secured funding to extend van hours. She saw seniors struggling with transportation, and together we secured funding for a dedicated Senior Center van. She saw the need for more food access, and together we secured funding for free meals for older adults. Tracy sees what people need, and then she gets to work making it happen. That is the kind of leadership that changes lives.”

“Thank you State Representative Judith Garcia for this incredible honor given by the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women,” said Tracy Nowicki. “Your steadfast leadership for the women in and around Chelsea and your recognition of my passion for this city means more than words can express. But the greatest honor of all is the example this sets for my daughters Mia and Christina. As their mom, showing them what’s possible for women, is everything!”

Among her many accomplishments, Nowicki championed a free transportation system for older adults, helping residents maintain their independence and access essential services, social opportunities, and the Chelsea Senior Center. Under her leadership, the Senior Center expanded its health, fitness, and social programming and established a fitness studio available at no cost to participants.

As Director of Health and Human Services, Nowicki continued her commitment to innovative public service by leading the creation of Chelsea’s first regional warming center, providing shelter, safety, and support for individuals experiencing homelessness during the coldest winter months.

Her career has spanned some of the most significant chapters in Chelsea’s modern history, including the state-appointed receivership and the City’s transition to a council-manager form of government. Through each challenge, she demonstrated resilience, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to improving the lives of Chelsea residents.

“We are thrilled to congratulate Tracy Nowicki on being named a 2026 Commonwealth Heroine. This is a testament to Tracy’s lifelong commitment to serving the Chelsea community. For many years, Tracy led the Chelsea Senior Center with compassion, dedication, and an unwavering focus on improving the lives of our seniors. In 2024, she brought that same leadership and vision to her role as Director of Health & Human Services, where she continues to make a profound impact on the health, well-being, and quality of life of Chelsea residents,” said Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez. “Tracy embodies the very spirit of public service. Her work is often carried out quietly and without fanfare, but its impact is felt every day by countless individuals and families throughout our city. This honor recognizes not only her professional accomplishments, but also her deep love for Chelsea and her tireless commitment to helping others. We are incredibly proud of Tracy, and we look forward to celebrating this well-deserved recognition with her and the entire Chelsea community.”

Raised in Chelsea as the youngest of six children by her late mother, Joan Constantino, Nowicki learned early the values of hard work, perseverance, and service. Despite barriers that prevented her from pursuing a college education, she built a remarkable career defined by dedication, leadership, and impact. She and her husband, Paul Nowicki, have devoted their lives to public service while raising their three children, Mia, Christina, and John Paul.

The Commonwealth Heroine Award recognizes women who often work behind the scenes to strengthen their communities through volunteerism, advocacy, mentorship, and public service. Each year, state legislators nominate one woman from their district whose contributions exemplify the spirit of the award.