Chelsea’s Most Valuable Player

City Manager Fidel Maltez was in demand and in command in Denver

By Cary Shuman

Chelsea City Manager

Fidel Maltez

Fidel Maltez’s speech about immigration during a “Festival of Ideas” forum was so epic that people young and old approached him to express their gratitude for his remarks.

It seemed like everywhere where he went at the 77th All-America City Awards in Denver, people wanted to know about Chelsea and why it stands out in Massachusetts, its police-inspired initiatives, The Chelsea Hub and Build The Base, its national renowned La Colaborativa, and the Chelsea Opportunity Academy.

Every successful team or organization has to have its go-to-guy, the man you want to have the ball in his hands in the final minute, the man who ultimately makes the most important decisions.

And for this memorable journey to Denver, it was Maltez – with key organizational and executional assistance from Deputy City Manager Devon Fields and Executive Assistance Grace Agosto – who assembled and guided this 63-member contingent of city officials, community leaders, and young residents who all believed vigorously in Maltez’s “In It To Win It” philosophy.

Maltez was asked what he felt were the key ingredients in Chelsea’s unprecedented triumph.

“This award is a testament of the amazing work that we are doing in Chelsea,” said Maltez. “It is nearly impossible to get back-to-back wins, so the fact that Chelsea not only went there, I truly believe that this year’s performance, this year’s energy, this year’s contingent was even better than last year – which says a lot, because last year they told us we were the best, the loudest, and the most energetic. I truly think that this year we were more energetic, more passionate, and more inspirational.”

Maltez went on to say that “the whole experience was incredible.”

“It was about building community, highlighting trust and the amazing relationships we have, but what I live with are the stories – Shiara on stage telling her personal story was amazing,” said Maltez. “To have [National Leadership Award recipient] Gladys Vega share her personal story was amazing. The young people, the dancers, wowed everyone. You can tell the effort, amount of time, the preparation that they put in. Whether it was the Chelsea Police’s Build The Base or the Chelsea Opportunity Academy, they went there and gave their hearts out. And just like me, they’re never going to forget this experience.”

Special praise for Rivera, Chelsea’s director

Armando Rivera, the amazingly talented director from Teatro Chelsea, drew special praise from Maltez for his work in directing the seven-minute presentation on stage that garnered a standing ovation and electrified the full house.

“I was skeptical in the beginning because it was a very complicated production,” said Maltez. “It required a lot of different details – timing, stepping up, stepping back. And as we were rehearsing, I said to Armando, ‘I don’t think we can pull it off. I think it’s too complicated. I think it’s too much.’ And he proved me wrong. He had everyone just like it was a finely tuned Swiss watch. Everyone knew their cue, everyone knew the tone of their voice, everyone knew their emotion to present. Everyone was just impecable. The mayor of Tallahassee, John Dailey, said that what he saw on stage was the most incredible performance because everyone was so coordinated, so well-timed. He said that we should take the show on the road, that’s how good it was.”