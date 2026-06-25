Rep. Garcia Secures $1.75 million in Environmental Bond Bill for Chelsea

Special to the Record

State Representative Judith Garcia (D-Chelsea) secured several key investments and policy initiatives benefiting Chelsea in An Act to Build Resilience for Massachusetts Communities, a major environmental bond bill passed by the Massachusetts House of Representatives.

Representative Garcia secured $1.75 million in direct investments for Chelsea and successfully advanced several local priorities in the environmental bond bill, including waterfront improvements, ecosystem restoration, economic development planning, and environmental projects that will benefit Chelsea residents for years to come.

Now serving her second term in the Massachusetts House of Representatives, Garcia continues to build a track record of delivering meaningful investments and policy results for Chelsea.

Among the provisions secured by Representative Garcia are:

• $500,000 for the City of Chelsea for environmental justice initiatives, with flexibility for the City to determine how the funds can best address local needs.

• $250,000 for improvements to trails and wetland ecosystems along Mill Creek.

• $1 million for GreenRoots to support the redevelopment of the Forbes Site and expand public access to the Chelsea Creek waterfront.

• A special commission on port development, including Chelsea Creek, to develop a statewide strategic vision for Massachusetts ports.

The bill also includes $2 million for the Island End River Project, secured by Representative Dan Ryan (D-Everett), supporting regional environmental restoration efforts that will benefit Chelsea and Everett.

In addition, the House adopted legislation establishing an Air Quality Commission, a proposal co-led by Representative Garcia and Representative Sam Montano (D-Boston), in partnership with GreenRoots and a statewide coalition. The commission will study indoor air quality standards and develop recommendations to improve air quality in schools and other public buildings across the Commonwealth.

“I grew up in Chelsea. I know what it means to live next to the waterfront and never truly have access to it. I know what it means to see industry thrive while families continue to carry the environmental burden. That’s why these investments matter.

For the first time in a generation, we have an opportunity to transform the Forbes Site into something that serves the people of Chelsea: public waterfront access, green space, affordable homes, and a permanent home for GreenRoots. That doesn’t happen by accident. It happens when community organizations, local leaders, and residents come together around a shared vision.

Chelsea has done its part to power the Commonwealth’s economy. We deserve a voice in the future of our ports, and we deserve investments that protect our health and improve our quality of life. I’m proud to help deliver both,” said Representative Judith Garcia.