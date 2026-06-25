New Manager Approved for Merrit Club

By Adam Swift

The license commission approved a change in management for the Merrit Social Club on Webster Avenue at its regular meeting earlier this month.

The new manager, Anibal Santiago, might also be known to many in the city in his role as the assistant facilities manager for the Chelsea Public Schools.

Santiago said one of his main goals as the new manager of the club is to reinvigorate it as a center for social occasions in the city. He noted that the Merrit Club is one of only a small handful of social clubs and event halls available to rent for special occasions in Chelsea.

“I’ve been a member for four years now,” said Merrit. “It’s a nice club … so I decided to run for office and got elected and I just want to make changes to the place. I’m trying to open it up more; I joined the Chamber of Commerce and I’m trying to get out to the public.”

Club members volunteered to make some recent renovations to the club, Santiago added.

“We don’t have many clubs left so I just want to keep it running,” said Santiago.

He said he is typically at the club seven days per week, heading there as soon as his day is done at the schools.

Santiago earned the praise of several community members who spoke on his behalf at the license commission hearing, including Chelsea Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennifer Hassell.

“They did become a member of the Chamber, and they have met with me on several occasions, just to make sure that they are following the right procedures,” said Hassell. “One of the reasons that I want to advocate for this hall; we only have three left in Chelsea. This particular hall is probably the only hall that has handicap accessibility.

“The Merrit Club has done a really great job at upgrading the facilities, making it look much more friendlier, and now I actually have a place that I can refer people to when they call to ask if we have a function hall in the city that they can work with.”

Hassell said another big plus is that the Merrit Club is one of the only halls in the city that has parking onsite.

License commission members said that they did want to see Santiago and all bartenders and serving staff get their certifications for serving alcohol as soon as possible.

The commission also recommended that the police department review the club’s camera placement and operation to make sure it meets city regulations.