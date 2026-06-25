City Manager Provides Update on Green Zoning

By Adam Swift

City Manager Fidel Maltez provided the city council with an update on Chelsea’s Green Zoning project at Monday night’s meeting.

“This work is grant funded through the State’s Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) Program,” Maltez stated. “This grant-funded initiative is focused on developing recommendations for future zoning and ordinance updates that will strengthen Chelsea’s resilience to climate change, improve stormwater management, reduce urban heat, and help the City prepare for future flooding conditions. Chelsea faces significant climate-related challenges, including coastal flooding, stormwater flooding, extreme heat, and the long-term impacts of sea level rise.”

Through the MVP grant, Maltez said the city is proactively evaluating how its zoning framework can better support resilient development while protecting residents, businesses, infrastructure, and public investments.

“The project team has been conducting extensive research, technical analysis, and stakeholder engagement to develop a series of potential zoning and ordinance updates,” Maltez stated. “These concepts remain under development and will be presented to the City Council at a future date following additional refinement and public engagement.” At this stage, no formal recommendations are being advanced for city council action, he said, and that the update is required as part of the grant program to keep the city council engaged and updated in the process.

A memo from the consulting engineer for the project, Weston and Samspon, highlighted the efforts being undertaken in key areas.

According to the memo, the project team is evaluating updates to Chelsea’s floodplain regulations. These include revisions to the existing Floodplain Overlay District as well as creation of a new Coastal Resilience Overlay District (CROD) intended to address future coastal flooding and sea level rise beyond minimum requirements within the FEMA-regulated flood zone required by the Massachusetts Building Code.

Concepts under consideration include future design flood elevations tied to projected 2070 water levels, requirements for flood-resistant design, and restrictions on habitable space below flood elevations, Weston and Sampson representatives stated.

Proposed updates to Chelsea’s stormwater ordinance are intended to build upon the city’s existing stormwater management requirements. Concepts currently under consideration include clarifying what constitutes implementation of low impact development (LID) “to the maximum extent feasible,” strengthening stormwater retention requirements, incorporating updated climate precipitation projections into design standards, and encouraging the use of nature-based solutions and green infrastructure practices, according to the engineers. These updates are intended to refine the existing ordinance while improving the city’s ability to manage future stormwater runoff and flooding.

The project team is also developing a new framework, tentatively titled the Chelsea Climate Quotient (CCQ), intended to reduce urban heat and increase implementation of green infrastructure throughout the City. The CCQ is envisioned as a flexible, point-based system that would require development and redevelopment projects to incorporate a minimum level of heat reduction and/or stormwater management strategies, with larger projects subject to higher performance thresholds. Potential strategies include tree planting and preservation, green roofs, pervious pavement, shade structures, rain gardens, and other resilience-focused site improvements