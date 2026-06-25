Gladys Vega Honored for Public Health Advocacy

Special to the Record

Courtesy Photo

La Colaborativa President and CEO Gladys Vega (third from right) along with La Colaborativa staffers after receiving the Andy Hyman Award for Advocacy.

Local non-profit La Colaborativa recently celebrated a national honor bestowed upon its President and CEO, Gladys Vega, a recognition that reflects the power of community, perseverance, and leadership in service to others.

Vega was awarded the 2026 Andy Hyman Award for Advocacy, presented by Grantmakers In Health (GIH), one of the nation’s leading organizations dedicated to advancing public health and philanthropy.

The prestigious award recognizes leaders who drive meaningful change, champion their communities, and work tirelessly to advance justice and equity, even in the most challenging environments.

This honor reflects not only Vega’s extraordinary leadership, but also the impact of La Colaborativa’s work in the years since the COVID-19 pandemic. Under her leadership, the organization has become a driving force in developing innovative, community-centered solutions that address the social determinants of health, including food security, housing stability, healthcare access, workforce development, and economic opportunity.

More than an individual achievement, this national recognition celebrates the resilience, strength, and collective power of a community that has never stopped believing in the possibility of a more just and equitable future.

In her acceptance remarks, Vega emphasized the critical role community organizations play in advancing public health.

“Community organizations are public health infrastructure,” Vega said. “During the pandemic, we responded with ingenuity, love, and an unwavering commitment to our neighbors, building programs and systems that fed more than 10,000 people each week. That work continues today as La Colaborativa distributes more than 6 million pounds of food annually.”

Vega also reflected on the broader meaning of health equity:

“We learned early on that health equity is not a single program. It is housing, food, employment, mental health, stress, love, and dignity. Without making health a central component of everything we do, we cannot achieve true health equity or justice.”

This recognition serves as a testament not only to Vega’s leadership, but also to the enduring strength of the community she has spent decades serving.