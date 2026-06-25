News Chelsea High Class of 1976 Holds its 50th Reunion by Record Staff • June 25, 2026 • 0 Comments Cary Shuman PhotosShown above, the members of the Chelsea High School Class of 1976 are pictured in a group photo at their 50th reunion at Spinelli’s, Lynnfield. The members of the Chelsea High School Class of 1976 50th Reunion Committee – Sharon Faletra LaRosa, Diane Frangiamone, and Cyndi Mann Hynes – who planned, organized, and carried out a spectacular event that was enjoyed immensely by classmates and guests.