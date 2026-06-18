Jose “Ito” Ramos

He was known for his wonderful laugh, love of merengue dancing and his ability to always bring out the best in people

Jose J. “Ito” Ramos, 82, of Chelsea, formerly of Patillas, Puerto Rico, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 10th at home surrounded by his loving family and caretakers after a long illness.

Born on March 28, 1944, in Patillas, Puerto Rico, he was the beloved son of the late Victorino and Concepcion Ramos. Jose was the devoted husband of almost 58 years, to Elizabeth (Mojica) Ramos. He was the cherished father of Jose Ramos Jr., and his wife, Alexandra, of Burlington Ma, and Steven Ramos and his wife, Kelsey of Maine. Jose was the beloved brother of Dominga Ortiz, Wilberto Ramos and Antonio Ramos, all of Chelsea and the late Zorida Ramos and Tati Ramos. He also leaves behind his beautiful, adored grandchildren: Michael, Aramis, Mateo, Nico, Luke, Ella, and Leo Ramos. Jose will be missed by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his large family, Jose also leaves behind Joseph Torres and Danny Rosario, whom he lovingly considered his adopted children. Both Joseph and Danny held a very special place in his heart and are cherished as part of the Ramos Family.

Jose was raised in Patillas, Puerto Rico where he attended school. After graduating high school, he relocated with his parents, Victorino and Concepcion, to Chelsea. In 1966, Jose was an invited guest to a Mojica family wedding where he met the love of his life and lifelong partner, Elizabeth “Betty” Mojica. Both Jose and Betty quickly began dating and fell in love. In 1968 Jose and Betty were married at St. Rose Church and soon after welcomed Jose Ramos Jr., in 1969 and Steven Ramos in 1977.

Jose worked for Louis C. Green Corp. He retired in 1996. In the mid 1980’s both Jose and Betty opened their hearts and home becoming foster parents providing love, guidance, and support to children from across the Commonwealth whether it was for a night, weekend, or in some cases a lifetime. Jose was an avid Red Sox fan, enjoyed dancing and singing to Spanish music and absolutely loved to be in the company of his amazing loving grandchildren. Jose held a very special place for his dogs Bambi, Chile and China (che-na).

Jose was known for his wonderful laugh, love of merengue dancing, and his ability to always bring out the best in people. He found happiness in the little things such as music and a good homecooked meal. Jose spoke frequently of his childhood in Puerto Rico and his enjoyment of all the beaches back home. He read bedtime Bible stories to his sons when they were children. Jose was a very selfless person and always put others first.

Family and friends honored Jose’s life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, East Boston, on Tuesday, June 16th and a funeral mass was celebrated at St. Rose of Lima Church, Broadway, Chelsea, on Wednesday June 17th. Services concluded with Jose being laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. For more information, please visit www.ruggieromh.com