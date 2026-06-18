Her warm heart and generous spirit endeared her to those around her.

Rosemarie King, 89, of Everett, passed away on June 9, 2026. She was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Her presence will be deeply missed.

Rosemarie was born in Chelsea on March 8, 1937, to Rose and Louis Addonizio. She dedicated her life to her family and friends. From her early days playing with her girlfriends in Chelsea, to raising her family on Green Street in Everett, her love of her parents, husband, children, siblings, and neighbors gave her great joy. Her warm heart and generous spirit endeared her to those around her.

Rosemarie is survived by her sons, William King (Linda) of Framingham, Paul King (Lisa) of Lynn, and Theresa King of Everett; her grandchildren, Michael and Anna; and her great grandchildren, Kayden and Sierra. She was preceded in death by her husband Sanford King, son Thomas King and grandson William King. She was the dear sister of Sophia Arnold and her husband, Don of Florida,, Retired Chelsea Fire Chief Louis “Butchie” Addonizio and his wife, Joan of Chelsea, and Rita Addonizio Martorana of Revere.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Rosemarie’s visiting hours at the Carafa Family Funeral Home, 389 Washington Ave., Chelsea on Friday, June 19 from 4w to 7 p.m. Her Funeral will be held from the Carafa Family Funeral Home on Saturday June 20th at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at the Immaculate Conception Church, 487 Broadway, Everett at 10: a.m.. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett.

For those who wish, donations in Rosemarie’s memory may be made to the Salvation Army Massachusetts Divisional Headquarters, 25 Shawmut Road, Canton, MA 02021 or https://easternusa.salvationarmy.org/massachusetts.

We encourage family and friends to visit carafafuneralhome.com to offer condolences by means of the online guest book or to send a personalized sympathy card.