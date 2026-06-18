Chelsea Municipal Buildings to be Closed 6/19 for Juneteenth

Chelsea City Hall, Senior Center, and the Chelsea Public Library will be closed on Friday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth. Public safety buildings will remain open. In addition, the following changes in service will be implemented:

Curbside trash and recycling collection will not be collected on Friday, June 19. Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday.

Enforcement of the City’s Residential Parking Program will be suspended from 12 a.m. on Friday, June 19, until 12 a.m. on Saturday, June 20.

Parking enforcement for street sweeping will not take place Friday, June 19.

Online services will remain available 24/7. To access those services at anytime, visit www.chelseama.gov/online-services

Questions about the closures or changes in service can be directed to Chelsea 311 at 617-466-4209 during City Hall business hours.

Chelsea Black Community to Host Juneteenth Food & Music Festival in Washington Park

Chelsea Black Community, a local nonprofit and advocacy organization, in partnership with the City of Chelsea, is set to host a vibrant Juneteenth Food & Music Festival on Friday, June 19, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Washington Park (368 Washington Avenue) in Chelsea.

“This high-energy celebration of freedom, culture, and community will feature an exciting lineup of live performances, including, Caribbean Vibe Steel Drum Band, BOMBAntillana, Dave Macklin Band, and Brothers Walk Band,” said Joan Cromwell of Chelsea Black Community. “The event will also showcase powerful spoken word by Tru Kwene and a jaw-dropping hip-hop performance by Phunk Phenomenon.

Attendees can enjoy a wide variety of food vendors offering delicious cultural foods and snacks, a lively marketplace, and family-friendly activities throughout the day. Highlights include free hair braiding, henna tattooing, games for children, and a visit from the MGB Van, offering community screenings, along with access to community resources and workforce opportunities.

““This festival is about celebrating culture, honoring history, and bringing the Chelsea community together in a meaningful and joyful way,” added Cromwell.

The event is free and open to the public. All are welcome to come out, celebrate Juneteenth, and experience a day filled with music, food, art, and connection.

This event is funded in part by the Chelsea Cultural Council.