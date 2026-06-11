CPS to celebrate Class of 2026 Commencement Friday

Chelsea Public Schools will celebrate the Class of 2026 Commencement Ceremony this Friday, June 12, at 6 p.m. on the Chelsea High School football field. The outdoor ceremony will honor graduates from Chelsea High School, Chelsea Opportunity Academy, and Chelsea Virtual Learning Academy.

Entry to the graduation is free, no tickets are required, and all community members are welcome to attend and celebrate this milestone.

Graduates must arrive at Chelsea High School by 4:30 p.m. to get organized for the event. Families will be allowed onto the field starting at 4:30 p.m. and are encouraged to arrive before the 6 p.m. start time to ensure they see the entire ceremony.

Parking will be available in the two lots under the overpass near the school, including the lot next to Carter Park and the smaller lot across the street. From there, attendees will be directed to the football field through the baseball field. Please note that families will not be allowed inside the school building after the end of the school day.

School officials have provided the following guidelines and reminders for attendees:

• Please remain in your seats throughout the ceremony. Restrooms will be set up outside for public use.

• Balloons and umbrellas are prohibited at the ceremony.

• Following the ceremony, students will proceed back into the building. Families are asked to remain seated until all graduates are back inside. Afterward, families will be directed to the baseball field to wait for their graduates.

• For those unable to attend in person, the ceremony will be livestreamed on the Chelsea Public Schools YouTube channel and Facebook page.