Public officials from the City of Chelsea joined Eastern Salt Company leadership today at Chelsea Square to celebrate the arrival of a brand-new 16 ft. x 9 ft. LED screen that will anchor the City’s FIFA World Cup 2026 watch party series. The screen was purchased by Eastern Salt Company and delivered from Nebraska, and will be placed on permanent loan to the City for the duration of the tournament and for future public events.

The screen will broadcast 60+ matches during Fiesta Fútbol, Chelsea’s outdoor celebration in Chelsea Square running June 11–July 19, 2026. The City is proud to partner with NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises—Telemundo as the official broadcast partner, delivering live match coverage entirely in Spanish.



From left to right, Joe McNamee, Eastern Salt Company; Shelagh Mahoney, Chief Executive Officer, Eastern Salt Company; Leo Robinson, Chelsea City Councilor-at-Large; and Fidel Maltez, City Manager, City of Chelsea

“We are incredibly grateful to Eastern Salt for their generosity—in providing this state-of-the-art screen and in donating $10,000 to our Build the Base Youth Program. This investment in our community speaks volumes, and our FIFA World Cup ’26 watch parties would not be possible without it.” — Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez

Beginning June 11, the City of Chelsea will transform Chelsea Square into a vibrant outdoor gathering space for the FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament. Visitors can expect a large-screen match-viewing experience, local food vendors, music, and community programming reflecting the diverse cultures of Chelsea. Residents and visitors are encouraged to come downtown to enjoy watch parties, explore local restaurants, explore free cultural programming, and support small businesses. For more information, visit www.discoverchelseama.gov/fiesta-futbol

A family-owned, Massachusetts-based business specializing in the import and bulk distribution of road salt and deicing products. Founded in 1954, Eastern Salt supplies sodium chloride to government agencies, municipalities, and private contractors.