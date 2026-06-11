Chelsea school resource officer recognized for community work

The Chelsea Police Department recently announced that Officer Damian Strait has been recognized as a 2026 Community Impact Champion for his exceptional work within the Chelsea Public Schools. Officer Strait was presented with the Community Wellness & Student Connection Champion Award during the city’s Youth Mental Health Day celebration held on Thursday, May 28 at the Browne and Wright Middle School.

Chelsea Police Officer Damian Strait with members of the department. photo courtesy Chelsea Police Department

The award recognizes Officer Strait’s impactful contributions as one of the newest School Resource Officers (SRO) at Chelsea High School. Since joining the school community, Officer Strait has been lauded by both police leadership and school officials for his student-centered approach and his ability to build meaningful, positive relationships with youth and staff.

“Officer Strait is absolutely the right officer for Chelsea High School,” said Police Chief Keith Houghton. “I am confident that he will continue building strong connections that strengthen the partnership between our department and the school community.” He added our department is based on a Guardian Model of policing where we strive to connect, guide and build relationships over enforcement, Officer Strait is our Guardian Model in action.

Officer Strait has been a driving force behind innovative youth programming, including the inaugural “Build the Base” initiative. This program, inspired by Officer Strait, provides students with a well-rounded week of physical activities and life-building skills, fostering mentorship and accountability. His dedication to the community also extends to personal acts of kindness, such as a recent instance where he personally provided a pizza celebration for over 80 students participating in the CPS Acceleration Academies.

Brenda Ortiz McGrath, Director of Social Work for Chelsea Public Schools, noted that the Community Impact Award is centered on the belief that “community is care”. Officer Strait’s work embodies this principle through his presence, commitment, and genuine care for the young people of Chelsea.