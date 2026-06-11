City delivers major public safety upgrade with Fire Department’s new 100-ft tower ladder truck

After decades of deferred investment following the City’s state receivership in the 1990s, the Chelsea Fire Department has accepted delivery of a new $1.7 million Pierce Ascendant 100-Ft Tower Ladder truck, making good on the City’s pledge to ensure Chelsea’s Fire Department has the staffing, equipment, and capabilities its community has long deserved.

Chelsea Fire Chief John Quatieri said, “For residents, the difference will be felt immediately. The Pierce Ascendant’s rear-wheel steer technology means firefighters can navigate Chelsea’s narrow streets more effectively, positioning the apparatus faster and more precisely during emergencies. Every second of improved response efficiency is a second that matters to a family in crisis.”

Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez said, “The delivery of this fire apparatus is a direct statement to Chelsea residents that their safety is a priority. The new ladder significantly enhances the Fire Departments operational capabilities and ensures the Chelsea’s firefighters have the safest, most reliable equipment available to serve our community. This is a critical investment in public safety that will benefit our residents for many years to come.”

The new apparatus, pictured above, replaces the City’s previous ladder truck, which served the community for nearly two decades but required increasingly costly maintenance.

“The Fire Department extends its sincere appreciation to the City Council and the City Manager for their continued support and commitment to the department’s mission of protecting life and property,” added Chief Quatieri. “Because of their leadership, Chelsea is no longer catching up, but moving forward.”

The new tower ladder replaces a current ladder truck that answered a high volume of calls and saw extensive firefighting duty for nearly two decades. But, after aging out of its prime, maintenance for the truck became increasingly costly.

The new tower ladder will be assigned to Central Fire Station, where it will serve the densely populated neighborhoods that make up the heart of Chelsea.

The new tower ladder is part of a long-range plan to improve both equipment and staffing levels within the Fire Department—a sustained commitment to meeting the community’s needs with 21st century standards. The City’s ongoing commitment to public safety means Chelsea residents can expect this modernization to continue.