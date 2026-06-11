Former CHS coach Jack Halas Jr. will participate in fundraiser for veterans

Displaying the determination and competitive spirit that characterized his playing and coaching career, Jack Halas Jr. will be participating in the Run To Home Base next month at Fenway Park.

Halas, who suffered three strokes in one night in 2024 (at the age of 43) and continues his rehabilitation today, will use a “roller” in the three-mile event, while his mother, Amelia Halas, will be close by to support him.

“I’m training at home and working in coordination with [CHS Athletic Director] Amanda Alpert, who’s setting up a site at Chelsea Stadium,” said Halas.

Jack has been reaching out to friends to help him reach his fundraising goal of $2,000. The team’s page is called The Halas Group.

A proud athletic history

The name Halas is synonymous with athletic prowess in Chelsea. Jack’s father, the late Jack Halas Sr., was a multi-sport, high school standout. He later excelled in local leagues such as the Chelsea Fast Pitch Softball League as a member of the Alderman Charlie DiOrio and Travel Time teams, and in the YMHA’s Wild Animal League, having been a terrific outside shooter and playmaker.

Jack Halas Jr. played football, basketball, and baseball at Dom Savio High School in East Boston. He coached at Chelsea High for 10 years as the head coach of the football and baseball teams and an assistant on Jay Seigal’s Red Devil staff. He credits Alpert for giving him the opportunity to lead a varsity program.

Amelia Halas said she is proud of her son’s resilience and positive attitude.

“I’ve been pushing him toward his goal,” said Mrs. Halas. “I tell him, ‘yes, you can do this.’ We’re a team.”

Jack’s sister, former Pop Warner and Chelsea High cheerleader Jennifer Halas and her husband, Richard, are also assisting in the The Halas Group’s commendable endeavor.

Jack Halas Jr. said he has “wonderful memories” of his coaching career at Chelsea High.

“I had a great experience working in Chelsea with the players, the other coaches, and the parents,” said Jack. “Amanda Alpert was an excellent administrator who always supported our teams to the fullest. It was an honor for me to represent the city and the school district.”

Alpert lauded the former coach, stating, “Seeing the journey that Jack has been on has been incredible,” said Alpert. “He is strong and resilient and truly the toughest guy I know. I’m so proud of his will to live and fight against the odds. Jack is an inspiration for all of us.”

Community members who wish to support Jack Halas Jr. in his Run To Home Base efforts for veterans can help him reach his $2,000 goal by making a donation online. Contributions can be made directly to his personal fundraising campaign or through his team’s page.

To donate and support The Halas Group, please visit the following links:

• Jack Halas Jr. Participant Page: https://runtohomebase.org/participants/9316

• The Halas Group Team Page: https://runtohomebase.org/teams/5812