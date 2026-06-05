Development atformer Russo Tux site heads back to ZBA

The proposed 67-unit apartment development on the former Russo Tux and Limo property on Revere Beach Parkway will be back before the planning board later this month.

The project is also scheduled to go before the Zoning Board of Appeals at its June 9 meeting to review the traffic analysis and hear more feedback on the project. The developers of 320 Revere Beach Parkway are seeking a number of variances and special permits from the ZBA.

Under the city’s current inclusionary zoning policy, 11 of the 67 units would be affordable.

At last week’s planning board meeting, members said they would like the project to come back before the board at its June meeting for a further discussion on parking, traffic, and the unit mix for the project.

Anthony Rossi, the attorney for the developer, said he expected that the project would not get a vote from the planning board in May and that there would be multiple meetings before the planning and zoning boards before final recommendations and votes were made.

Several residents spoke out at the May planning board hearing with concerns about the size and scope of the project and how it would fit into a neighborhood already facing traffic and parking issues.

As currently constituted, the project calls for 17 parking spaces, with 13 covered spaces and four outside tandem spaces.

Planning Board member Mimi Rancatore said she was concerned about the setup of the entrance of the building, as well as the parking for Ubers and deliveries, given that most of the residents would not have vehicles.

Rossi noted that the four outside tandem parking units would be largely used as short-term parking for rideshares and deliveries.

Board member Sarah Ritch asked that Rossi and the developers also provide a clear narrative on how people will navigate the site for the June meeting.

In other business, the planning board recommended approval of the special permits and variances for the construction of a six-family building at 82 Cherry St. That project will be before the ZBA next week.

The Cherry Street parcel is currently vacant, and the proposed four-story building would have three one-bedroom and three two-bedroom rental units, with a total of three off-street parking spaces for the building.