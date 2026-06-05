CHS celebrates Early College Student Success

Chelsea High School proudly hosted its Annual Early College Celebration on Wednesday, May 27 at Chelsea High School, recognizing the outstanding accomplishments of all 327 students participating in the Early College program. The event brought together students, families, educators, and community leaders for an evening of celebration, reflection, and inspiration.

Attendees enjoyed a shared meal while hearing from a number of distinguished speakers who highlighted the hard work and dedication of Chelsea’s Early College students who have been completing coursework at Bunker Hill Community College. The celebration honored students for their academic achievements and commitment to advancing their education through college-level coursework.

“Early College is one of the most powerful equity strategies available to public education today.

Chelsea High School students in the Early College Program were recognized last Wednesday in a special ceremony. These students completed at least 12 credits at Bunker Hill Community College.

It creates transformative opportunities for students, particularly first-generation college students, to experience college success while still in high school. The achievements we celebrate today are a testament to the hard work of our students and the collective commitment of our educators, families, and community partners. We are incredibly proud of what our students have accomplished and excited for the opportunities that lie ahead,” said CPS Superintendent Dr. Almi G. Abeyta.

“We are incredibly proud of our CHS Early College students and all they have achieved! What makes this program so powerful is its ability to meet students where they are while providing the support and opportunities they need to grow—whether they’re exploring career pathways, building confidence through college-level coursework, or taking on the challenge of attending college full-time–special congrats to our 7 EC Next Pilot group! With the support of the Early College team, school counselors, and their professors, EC students are finding success through hard work and gaining the knowledge, confidence, and experience to shape their futures,” added Early College and Career Pathways Coordinator Jacquelyne Corbaci.

The evening’s celebrations included a recognition of 68 CHS students who earned 12 or more college credits at Bunker Hill. 222 Early College students achieved Dean’s List honors, which is nearly 70 percent of the students in the Early College Program. Additionally, 7 rising seniors in the Early College program attended Bunker Hill Community College full time during the academic year. This group was recognized with special pins at the ceremony as being part of the first-ever Early College “Next” cohort.

The event also featured remarks from several special guests, including Chelsea High School Principal Alan Beausoleil, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Tamara Blake-Canty, City Manager Fidel Maltez, Steve Prudent, Director of Partnerships at Bunker Hill Community College, and Maria Figueroa, a Chelsea High School Class of 2019 graduate and former Early College student.

In attendance to celebrate the students’ accomplishments were Phylitia Jamerson, Executive Director of DESE Early College Programs, members of the Chelsea School Committee, Bunker Hill Community College Early College faculty and admissions staff, and Chelsea High School counselors, all of whom play an important role in supporting student success throughout the program.

Speakers congratulated students on their achievements and encouraged them to continue pursuing their academic and professional goals. Maria Figueroa shared her own experiences as an Early College student, offering a powerful example of the impact the program can have on students’ futures.

The Annual Early College Celebration served as a meaningful reminder of the strong partnership between Chelsea High School and Bunker Hill Community College, as well as the dedication of students, educators, and families who make the program’s success possible.

Congratulations to all of Chelsea High School’s Early College students on an incredible year of achievement.