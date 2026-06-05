Chelsea City Council seeks interested residents for Charter Review Committee

A new Charter Review Committee will be forming in the next several weeks, City Council President Roberto Jimenez-Rivera recently announced.

This Committee will conduct a comprehensive review of the Chelsea City Charter in order to ensure that the city’s system of government adequately addresses and balances issues such as civic engagement, community input, and subject matter expertise. The Committee will evaluate each section of the charter and consider whether updates or reforms are necessary to strengthen transparency, accountability, responsiveness, and effective municipal governance for the future of Chelsea.

“Since I joined the City Council, multiple councilors – including myself – have raised concerns that portions of the charter no longer reflect the realities and needs of modern municipal governance,” said Jimenez-Rivera. “Community members have also raised concerns regarding the strength of community engagement during the 2020 Charter Review Process, which was severely disrupted due to the COVID pandemic. Although charter reviews are required to happen every 10 years in calendar years ending with zero, I believe there is consensus among the City Council that convening a charter review process at this time is a necessary step.”

The Charter Review Committee members will represent a broad range of perspectives, experiences, and backgrounds. The Committee will consist of the following members:

Three City Councilors;

One School Committee member;

Five Chelsea residents, to be selected from the pool of interested applicants.

Meetings of the Committee are anticipated to begin this July with the goal of completing its work by the end of the calendar year, according to the council president. Any proposed changes would then be submitted to the City Council for final approval before submission to the Massachusetts General Court in advance of their 2027 filing deadline.

Members of the Chelsea community interested in serving on the Committee are encouraged to submit a resume and short letter expressing their interest, background, and reasons for seeking appointment, no later than noon on Monday, June 22.

Resumes and letters of interest can be submitted by email to [email protected] or dropped off at the City Council office in room #305 at Chelsea City Hall.