Chelsea’s first female Latina firefighter, three other new recruits graduate from BFA

The Chelsea Fire Department is proud to announce four new firefighters, including the City’s first female latina firefighter, Marcela Castillo, of Chelsea, have graduated from the Boston Fire Academy this spring. Christian Mendez, Adrien Diaz, and Jorge Monzon join Castillo in this new cohort of firefighters.

“The department congratulates these promising new firefighters as they begin their careers in public safety,” said Chelsea Fire Chief John Quatieri. “Marcela’s achievement sends a powerful message that firefighting is a calling open to anyone with the drive and dedication to answer it.”

Their graduation comes at a time when the Fire Department is expanding its capabilities with proper staffing levels and the recent addition of Engine 4 to address increased call volume and to ensure the highest level of service to the Chelsea community.”

Marela Castillo, of Chelsea, joins the Chelsea Fire Department as the City’s first female Latina firefigher.

Prior to graduation, the recruits completed an intensive 20-week training program that included classroom instruction, hands-on firefighting operations, live fire evolutions, and scenarios designed to prepare them for fire service.

The four new graduates have since completed an additional two weeks of in-house training, a requirement before receiving their first assignments. This training focused on department operations, equipment, and emergency medical certification.