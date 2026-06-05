Chelsea High School hosts successful financial literacy event 

The Chelsea High School Financial Success Fair 2026 was an engaging event that brought real-world financial literacy to life for nearly 1,600 students. In a collaborative effort, the MPCU Team —including MPCU Marketing team Caitlyn Kenney and Leo Lemos, along with Everett Branch Manager Paulette Goodreau – joined forces with Jackie Boyd from AVID to create an unforgettable educational experience.

Students embarked on a journey through real-world budgeting scenarios, visiting seven interactive booths that covered essential life categories such as Housing, Food, Transportation, and Luxury. These booths presented students with various lifestyle tiers and real-life costs, challenging them to manage a monthly budget effectively.

Adding to the excitement, students encountered unexpected “Life Events,” ranging from surprise medical visits to car repairs, and even unexpected financial windfalls. This element provided a realistic twist to their financial planning, highlighting the unpredictable nature of real-life finances.

At the conclusion of the event, students tallied their expenses to determine if they managed to stay within budget. This exercise underscored the complexities of financial planning and the importance of financial literacy.

Months of meticulous planning culminated in a seamless event, made possible by the dedicated collaboration between MPCU and Chelsea High School. Special thanks are extended to Justin Lasko, VP of Retail Administration & Operations, and Michni Daley, AVP of the Medford Branch, for their invaluable volunteering efforts, which contributed significantly to the day’s success.

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