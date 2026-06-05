Gov. Healey advances 5,600+housing units, incl. groundbreaking for Chelsea Veterans Home

Special to the Record

One year after launching the State Land for Homes (SLFH) initiative, the Healey-Driscoll Administration has advanced plans for more than 5,600 new housing units across nearly 700 acres of underutilized state-owned land in 33 municipalities throughout Massachusetts, including groundbreaking at the Veterans Home at Chelsea. Authorized through Governor Healey’s Affordable Homes Act (AHA), the initiative is helping accelerate housing production, lower costs and transform surplus public properties into new homes and vibrant communities.

“Massachusetts needs more housing, and we are using every tool available to build it faster and lower costs for residents,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Through the State Land for Homes initiative, we’re turning underutilized state properties into thousands of new homes, creating new opportunities for families and workers, and helping communities grow across Massachusetts. It’s great to see after just one year, this program is having a meaningful impact and creating a pipeline of thousands of new homes across the state.”

“We’re partnering with communities across Massachusetts to turn vacant and underutilized properties into housing that people can afford,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “This initiative is helping move projects forward faster, support local growth and create new housing opportunities in every region of the state.”

The State Land for Homes initiative was launched through the AHA to accelerate the redevelopment of underutilized state-owned properties into new housing across Massachusetts. By streamlining the process for identifying and disposing of surplus state land, the initiative is helping move housing projects forward more quickly while supporting affordability, economic growth and community development statewide. Over the last year, the Administration has rapidly expanded the inventory of available sites and advanced projects toward development, permitting and construction.

“The progress made in just one year demonstrates the tremendous opportunity that exists on surplus state-owned land,” said Housing and Livable Communities Secretary Juana Matias. “By unlocking these sites for housing and continuing to identify new parcels on a regular basis, we are helping communities grow, supporting affordability and returning properties to local tax rolls, creating a new revenue source, as well.”

“One year since we launched State Land for Homes, it’s clear that this initiative is working—taking underutilized properties and turning them into much-needed housing across the state,” said Administration and Finance Secretary Matthew J. Gorzkowicz. “Through SLFH, we’re continuing to strategically leverage the state’s portfolio of assets to create lasting benefits for residents, communities, and the Massachusetts economy.”

There are now nearly 700 acres of surplus state-owned land at various stages of development being advanced in communities across Massachusetts. Since the initiative launched, 14 additional parcels totaling more than 330 new acres have been added to the State Land for Homes inventory, representing the potential for an additional 1,500 housing units now in various stages of planning and review. Newly added sites include parcels in Sherborn, Plymouth and Salisbury, to name a few.

By the end of July, the Administration expects to have another three developers selected for projects in Bedford, Bridgewater and Lowell, in addition to Northampton where the City designated a developer for a project at 33 King St. late last year, for a total of four developer designations.

The Administration is also preparing to issue three new Requests for Proposals (RFPs) later in 2026 for major redevelopment opportunities including the Lindemann-Hurley buildings in Boston, the former Lancaster Industrial School for Girls campus in Lancaster and a portion of the MassBay Community College campus in Wellesley.

For the Lindemann-Hurley buildings, an Offering Memorandum will be issued in the coming weeks, which will include detailed information about the historic site and redevelopment parameters. This major redevelopment opportunity is located in downtown Boston and presents an exciting opportunity to reimagine a large, complex site.

“State Land for Homes is transforming underutilized properties into assets that will benefit communities for generations,” said DCAMM Commissioner Adam Baacke. “Wherever possible, we are striving to collaborate with host municipalities and other stakeholders to develop project approaches that will not just yield housing units, but homes and communities that people can be proud of.”

Several large-scale redevelopment projects continue to move forward with planning, as well. At the Monson Developmental Center campus, local zoning approval was recently secured for a project expected to deliver approximately 600 housing units while preserving more than 400 acres of conservation land. In Concord and Lancaster, planning and community engagement efforts continue on redevelopment opportunities that could collectively create hundreds of new homes. In Salem, the redevelopment of the South Campus into housing will not only create over 400 new homes, but the proceeds of the land sale will also enable Salem State University to consolidate its campus footprint and contribute to the SSU BOLD project as well.

The Administration anticipates closing on 13 total State Land for Homes properties by the end of July, eight of which have already closed and are moving toward permitting and construction. A few of the projects that have closed, so far, include the former Fitchburg Superior Courthouse and five parcels that were auctioned in September of 2025 in Westborough, Northborough, Wilmington, Phillipston and Templeton. The five auctioned parcels are now in varying stages of development, and all five new property owners have taken steps to advance housing development on each site. An additional auction for the long-vacant former Lowell Superior Courthouse is taking place next week on June 10.

Together, these projects are expected to create thousands of new homes in communities across Massachusetts. The Administration also anticipates two major project groundbreakings later this year: Olmsted Village at the Boston State Hospital campus and Veterans Home at Chelsea redevelopment – Phase 1. These two projects alone are anticipated to create 434 new homes for veterans, seniors and vulnerable youth in addition to almost 100 mixed-income homeownership units.

Additional information about the initiative can be found on our website, and a dashboard which tracks the status of current and upcoming housing projects is actively in development and will also soon be available on DCAMM’s website as well.

This program builds on the administration’s broader mission to make Massachusetts more affordable by increasing housing production, lowering costs, expanding homeownership programs and connecting residents with the stable homes and services they need to succeed. These include expanding down payment assistance and lowering mortgage rates to make it easier for Massachusetts residents to buy their first home.

At the same time, to build more homes, the Governor has taken action to speed up the permitting process, convert downtown commercial space into new homes and create a first-in-the-nation fund to finance mixed-income development in a time of high interest rates.

Governor Healey also legalized Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), and this year, her administration is offering low-cost financing and free designs for anyone who wants to add an ADU to their home. To help people afford their mortgages and rents right now, she banned mandatory renter-paid broker fees, gave seniors up to $2,800 a year to help with housing costs, and expanded home inspection protections.