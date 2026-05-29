News Briefs

Moscone Law PLLC announces 2026 Scholarship
At Moscone Law, we believe that resilience deserves recognition.
We are proud to announce our annual Moscone Law Scholarship, awarding three (3) $1,000 scholarships to Massachusetts high school seniors who have overcome adversity and demonstrated strength, character, and growth.
Who should apply:
Graduating high school seniors in Massachusetts who have faced and risen above personal, academic, or life challenges.
What we’re looking for:
Your story. The obstacles you’ve faced, how you overcame them, and who you’ve become because of it.
Award:
• 3 recipients
• $1,000 each (unrestricted funds)
How to apply:
Submit a brief essay sharing your story of perseverance and growth.
Application opens: Now
Deadline: July 31, 2026