Chelsea Public Schools Honor 63 Students at Seal of Biliteracy Recognition Ceremony

Special to the Record

A Chelsea High School student received his Seal of Biliteracy

from Assistant Director of the MLE Department Alma Pezo.

Chelsea Public Schools and Chelsea High School proudly recognized 63 graduating seniors during the school’s annual Seal of Biliteracy Recognition Ceremony held last week at Chelsea High School.

Among the honored students, 10 earned the Seal of Biliteracy with Distinction, 47 earned the Seal of Biliteracy, and six earned the Seal of Merit.

The Massachusetts State Seal of Biliteracy, established by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, is a national seal that recognizes high school graduates who demonstrate high levels of proficiency in English and at least one additional language. The distinction celebrates multilingualism and multiculturalism while helping students gain access to college credit, career opportunities, and recognition of valuable language skills.

“Earning the Seal of Biliteracy is an extraordinary accomplishment that reflects not only academic excellence, but also the ability to connect across languages, cultures, and communities. We are incredibly proud of our students for embracing multilingualism as a powerful asset for their futures and for our society. The continued growth of our Seal of Biliteracy program reflects our district’s deep commitment to honoring students’ identities and diversity,” said CPS Superintendent Dr. Almi G. Abeyta.

The ceremony featured remarks from current students and recent alumni, who spoke about the importance of bilingualism, dual language education, and the impact that multilingualism has had on their educational journeys and future aspirations.

The event also included the unveiling of a new Seal of Biliteracy logo and medal, designed by an eighth-grade student in CPS’ dual language Caminos program. The student-designed logo will serve as a symbol of the district’s continued commitment to honoring students’ linguistic strengths and cultural identities.

CPS’ Multilingual Education Department (MLE) has doubled its number of students graduating with the Seal of Biliteracy over the last three years. The department’s goal is to have over 100 students graduate with the Seal in the coming years, underscoring Chelsea Public Schools’ commitment to expanding opportunities for multilingual learners and dual language students across the district.

In recent years, the MLE department, school leaders and educators have worked collectively to align and expand Chelsea’s Spanish-English Dual Language Program, named “Caminos”, district-wide. The Caminos program has grown from 500 students five years ago to nearly 900 this school year at the Early Learning Center, Kelly Elementary School, Browne Middle School and Chelsea High School. Current projections show that 1,500 students will be in the Caminos program at the start of the 2028-29 school year.