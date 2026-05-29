Police Department Prepares for World Cup Watch Parties

Special to the Record

Wondering where to watch the 2026 World Fútbol games tournament? The best place to watch is in the heart of downtown Chelsea in Chelsea Square.

Get ready for the excitement of watching the beautiful game on the world stage at Fiesta Fútbol, Chelsea’s watch parties on the big-screen this summer.

Beginning June 11, Chelsea Square will be transformed into a vibrant outdoor gathering space for the World Fútbol tournament. Visitors can expect an outdoor large-screen viewing experience, local food vendors, music, and community programming that reflects the energetic cultures and traditions of the city’s diverse community.

Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton recently provided an update on the safety procedures that will be in place for the festivities.

“As Chelsea prepares to hold Fiesta de Fútbol in Chelsea Square, we are excited to welcome visitors and residents together to celebrate the spirit of the city’s vibrant soccer community,” Houghton said. “The Chelsea Police Department is committed to ensuring this event is safe, family friendly, and enjoyable for everyone.”

Houghton said the police department is asking all attendees to celebrate responsibly, be aware of their surroundings, and follow the directions of public safety personnel and event staff.

“Our officers will maintain a visible presence in and around Chelsea Square to assist with crowd safety, traffic management, and emergency response if needed,” said Houghton. “We encourage everyone to use designated parking areas, expect temporary traffic delays, and consider transportation or ride share options whenever possible. If you see something concerning, please say something and notify a Chelsea police officer immediately.”

Residents and visitors are encouraged to come to downtown Chelsea to enjoy our soccer viewing parties, explore local restaurants, check out our free cultural programming, and support our small businesses. Dates for viewing parties will be announced in mid-May.

The city is proud to partner with NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises—Telemundo—as the official broadcast partner, providing the live feed for all games entirely in Spanish with Spanish-speaking commentators.