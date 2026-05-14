News Briefs

City Announces May 31 Deadline to Submit Nominations for 2026 All Chelsea Awards

The deadline to submit nominations for the City of Chelsea’s annual 2026 All Chelsea Awards is Sunday, May 31. The awards honor outstanding individuals, organizations, and businesses that have made exceptional contributions to the Chelsea community.

The City is asking Chelsea residents to nominate those who exemplify the City’s civic values through active community participation, social justice, and neighborliness. Each nomination should include a strong reason for recognition. Winners will be formally recognized at the All Chelsea Awards Gala on Thursday, July 9, 2026. More details including ticket information will soon be announced.

Award categories include:

• Resident Nominee (Age 21–64)

• Resident Nominee (Age 65+)

• Special Award

• Public Employee of the Year

• Community-Based Organization of the Year

• Project of the Year

• Business or Business Person of the Year

Nominations are open to all Chelsea residents. To submit a nomination, visit www.chelseama.gov/annualevents and select “All Chelsea Awards.” For those who need assistance to submit a nomination, please contact the Chelsea Law Department at 617-466-4050.

Salvadoran national sentenced to two years in prison for illegal firearms sales

A Salvadoran national unlawfully residing in Chelsea was sentenced last week in federal court in Boston for making multiple illegal firearms sales.

Melbi Ovidio Ortez, 41, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Denise J. Casper to 27 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release. The defendant is subject to deportation upon completion of the imposed sentence.

In February 2026, Ortez pleaded guilty to one count of engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license and one count of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. In June 2025, Ortez was arrested and charged, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Boston.

Ortez was identified as an 18th Street Gang associate who supplied firearms and controlled substances to gang members. On four different occasions between April 3, 2025 and May 2, 2025, Ortez sold firearms and ammunition behind his Chelsea residence. Ortez sold a Glock 9mm caliber pistol; a Sturm and Ruger .22 caliber revolver; a Glock .40 caliber pistol; a Colt .380 caliber pistol; magazines; and over 100 rounds of ammunition. In addition, the serial numbers on both the Glock 9mm pistol and the Colt .380 pistol had been defaced. The Glock 9mm pistol had been purchased only 20 days earlier from a licensed firearms dealer in New Hampshire. Ortez also sold cocaine two times during that same period, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.