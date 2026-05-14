Chelsea Receives $175,000 from Healey-Driscoll Administration to host 2026 FIFA World Cup “Watch Parties” in Chelsea Square

Special to the Record

The City of Chelsea has been awarded a $175,000 grant from the Healey-Driscoll Administration through the Massachusetts Sports and Entertainment Events Fund Grant Program to host Fiesta de Fútbol, a series of 2026 FIFA World Cup watch parties in Chelsea Square beginning June 11.

The grant is administered by the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism (MOTT) within the Executive Office of Economic Development (EOED) and supports operations, marketing, and safety planning for World Cup-related events that promote tourism and strengthen local economies. Chelsea is one of 25 communities across the Commonwealth to receive funding, with events taking place throughout June and July.

The City’s watch party series will be branded Fiesta de Fútbol and will transform Chelsea Square into a vibrant outdoor gathering space for the duration of the tournament. Attendees can expect a large-screen viewing experience with Telemundo’s Spanish-language broadcast, local food vendors, live music, and community programming that celebrates the cultures and traditions of Chelsea residents.

“Chelsea is excited to join dozens of communities across Massachusetts in hosting watch parties for what should be a very special summer for North America and Massachusetts,” said City Manager Fidel Maltez. “The goal of these events is to generate real economic impact for our local businesses, especially those along Broadway, by welcoming residents, visitors, and families from across Greater Boston to Chelsea Square.”

In addition to the watch parties, a portion of the funding will support community soccer programming, including a Chelsea Soccer Alumni Tournament on May 23, a community field day open to all players and programs on June 6, and an adult tournament where teams are encouraged to represent their home nation on June 27.

The City will work with residents, business owners, and its Licensing and Traffic and Parking Commissions to finalize an event plan. A complete schedule is expected to be announced by the third week of May.

To reduce traffic, City organizers are encouraging those who attend the watch parties to take public transportation. Chelsea Square is accessible via the MBTA Silver Line (SL3), the Chelsea Commuter Rail Station, and local bus routes including the 111, 112, 114, 116, and 117. Attendees are strongly encouraged to use public transit. Limited parking is available along Arlington Street beneath the Tobin Bridge and on Lower Broadway near Medford Street.

Community members interested in volunteering can contact Omar Miranda at [email protected] or Charlie Giuffrida at [email protected]. Businesses and organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities should contact Charlie Giuffrida directly.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 begins June 11. More details on the Fiesta de Fútbol schedule will be announced in mid-May.