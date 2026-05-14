Chelsea Police Participates in Regional Waterway Spill Response Training

Special to the Record

Chelsea Police Department Courtesy Photo

The Chelsea Police Department taking part in a training exercise

with other agencies simulating a shoreline oil spill.

On Thursday, May 7, members of the Chelsea Police Department participated in a multi-agency hazardous materials response exercise alongside Chelsea Firefighters Local 937, the United States Coast Guard Sector Boston, Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, Everett Fire Department, Chelsea Emergency Management, and several regional partners during the 2026 Chelsea/Everett Geographic Response Strategy (GRS) Exercise.

The exercise simulated an oil spill threatening the Island End River and surrounding shoreline areas, with participating agencies working together to implement coordinated response tactics designed to protect environmentally sensitive waterways.

The day began with classroom instruction and hands-on equipment familiarization focused on spill mitigation strategies, interagency coordination, marine safety, and rapid deployment operations. Personnel later transitioned to Mary O’Malley State Park, where Chelsea Police Harbormaster personnel and marine assets joined fire department marine crews and partner agencies in deploying hundreds of feet of containment boom into the water to simulate securing and containing a hazardous material spill.

The exercise also included vessel coordination, shoreline operations, drone support, communications planning, equipment recovery, and trailer repacking operations designed to strengthen regional preparedness and response capabilities.

While incidents of this nature are uncommon, training alongside the department’s public safety and environmental partners ensures that the department remains prepared to respond quickly, safely, and effectively should a real-world emergency impact our waterways or community

The Chelsea Police Department thanked MassDEP and all participating agencies for their partnership, professionalism, and continued commitment to regional collaboration and public safety.