Barrett Planning Group Partners with Chelsea on Community Preservation Plan Update

Special to the Record

Barrett Planning Group, a planning and community development firm providing strategic, community-focused solutions across New England, is working with the City of Chelsea’s Housing & Community Development Department to update to the City’s Community Preservation Committee (CPC) five-year action plan.

The effort will guide how Chelsea invests Community Preservation Act (CPA) funding among the program’s three categories: affordable housing, open space and recreation, and historic preservation. The updated plan will reflect current community needs and help prioritize spending recommendations to the City Council over the next five years.

Chelsea adopted the Community Preservation Act in 2016, establishing a dedicated funding source through a local property surcharge, which is matched annually by the state. The funds support projects that create and preserve affordable housing, expand recreational opportunities, and protect historic resources across the city.

Barrett Planning Group is helping the City design and implement a public engagement strategy as part of the early stages of the planning process. A community survey – offered in both English and Spanish – is available, providing residents an opportunity to share input on funding priorities and community needs:

English: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ChelseaCPCActionPlanSurvey

Spanish: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DQLD5JG

In addition to the survey, the project team will conduct outreach at local events over the next two months, creating additional opportunities for residents, community organizations, and stakeholders to participate in the planning process.

“Public input is essential to ensuring Community Preservation Act funding reflects the priorities and needs of Chelsea residents,” said Jennifer Doherty, Preservation Planner at Barrett Planning Group. “The process is designed to make participation accessible and inclusive, and to give the community a meaningful voice in shaping how these resources are used.”

“Chelsea is proud of our ability to meaningfully invest Community Preservation Act funds in affordable housing, parks, and historic preservation projects throughout our city,” said Lydia Malkemus, Housing & Community Preservation Manager for the City of Chelsea. “This survey gives our residents an opportunity to guide future investment decisions, and we encourage all community members to participate.”

Barrett Planning Group’s work on the CPC plan builds on its broader partnership with the City of Chelsea across several recent projects. The firm has supported the City in advancing housing and planning efforts, including zoning updates to comply with the state’s MBTA Communities Act, amendments to the West Chelsea Urban Renewal Plan, and updates to the City’s strategic housing plan.

To learn more about Barrett Planning Group, visit www.barrettplanningllc.com

Barrett Planning Group LLC is a planning and community development firm based in Hingham, Massachusetts, with over 36 years of experience serving municipalities, nonprofits, and institutions across New England. The firm offers a full spectrum of services, including community planning, housing and economic development, zoning and regulatory strategy, historic preservation, open space and conservation planning, and strategic consulting. Known for its collaborative, community-focused approach, Barrett Planning Group has worked with notable clients such as the City of Gloucester, the City of Quincy, and the Central Massachusetts Regional Planning Commission. The firm is recognized for its ability to address complex planning challenges and support sustainable, resilient development initiatives. For more information, visit www.barrettplanningllc.com