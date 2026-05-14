CHS Student Sara Quintanilla Umana, Extended Learning Department Staff Receive Name, Strength and Story Awards

Special to the Record

In a special ceremony, Chelsea Public Schools (CPS) recognized Chelsea High School senior Sara Quintanilla Umana, CPS educators in the Extended Learning Department, as well as community partners who contribute to CPS’ robust extended learning programming with Name, Strength and Story awards.

The awards were presented by Superintendent Dr. Almi G. Abeyta at the Chelsea School Committee meeting on Thursday, May 7, at Chelsea City Hall.

Sara, a member of the CHS Class of 2026, was recognized for her selfless support of classmates in need of additional help in math. She has not only supported fellow classmates in her AP Statistics class this year, but has also stayed after school to help several freshmen with Algebra I coursework.

She shared, “I don’t like seeing others fail, especially when I think I can help them.”

Sara’s AP Statistics teacher Jane Abramovich commented via written testimony, “What makes this especially noteworthy is that Sara is not doing this for recognition. She is simply choosing to help because she cares. That level of selflessness and empathy speaks volumes about who she is, a true exemplary member of our community.”

In addition to spending extra time at school tutoring classmates, Sara is also a member of the National Honor Society and participates in La Vida Scholars, Art Club and Impact Club.

From the Extended Learning Department, CPS educators and district site supervisors Pamela Kessaris (high school), Clair Flores (middle school) and Dan Camino (elementary school) were recognized as recipients of the Name, Strength and Story awards. In their roles, they support all extended learning programming offered throughout the district, including logistics, student participation and ensuring students have opportunities to learn and have fun. Extended learning includes programming offered by the district outside of regular school hours, such as before school, after school, during school vacations and over the summer.

For Kids Only (FKO) Afterschool, Soccer Without Borders and the Museum of Science also received Name, Strength and Story awards as community partners with the district. All three organizations partner with CPS to provide a wide variety of opportunities for students and access to programs during the school day, outside of school and throughout the community.