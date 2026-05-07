News Briefs

Hillside Avenue in Chelsea to Transition to One-Way May 14

The City of Chelsea has today announced Hillside Avenue will become a one-way street from Crest Avenue to Eleanor Street, effective May 14, 2026. The change follows a 2024 decision by the Chelsea Traffic & Parking Commission to approve the new roadway direction.

The Department of Public Works has notified residents of Hillside Avenue and neighboring streets, and is currently preparing for the change by flipping all traffic and parking signage along Hillside Avenue to make the roadway direction change as apparent as possible.

Questions about the traffic change can be directed to the City’s Assistant Engineer Jorman Mota by calling 857-206-4750 or emailing [email protected].

Press Conference on the ENOUGH Act set for May 7

On Thursday, May 7, Senator Sal DiDomenico and Harlem Children’s Zone Founder & President, Geoffrey Canda, will host a press conference highlighting the ENOUGH Act (S.3022/H.5187) at the State House. DiDomenico filed this transformational anti-poverty bill, after visiting the Harlem Children’s Zone in New York where he learned about their nationally recognized program that is breaking the cycle of intergenerational poverty, building community, and creating meaningful opportunities for thousands of children and families. DiDomenico’s bill will be heard shortly after the press conference before the Joint Committee on Community Development and Small Businesses.

Press Conference on the ENOUGH Act set for May 7

On Thursday, May 7, Senator Sal DiDomenico and Harlem Children’s Zone Founder & President, Geoffrey Canda, will host a press conference highlighting the ENOUGH Act (S.3022/H.5187) at the State House. DiDomenico filed this transformational anti-poverty bill, after visiting the Harlem Children’s Zone in New York where he learned about their nationally recognized program that is breaking the cycle of intergenerational poverty, building community, and creating meaningful opportunities for thousands of children and families. DiDomenico’s bill will be heard shortly after the press conference before the Joint Committee on Community Development and Small Businesses.