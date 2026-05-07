City looks at Easements to help move Flood Barrier Project Along

By Adam Swift

The cities of Chelsea and Everett lost a $50 million federal grant that would have helped with the construction of the Island End River Flood Barrier, a critical infrastructure project designed to protect thousands of residents and key facilities from severe coastal flooding.

However, Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez said the project remains a top priority. To that end, Maltez recently provided an update to the city council on the city’s negotiations with the Marina at Admirals Hill, located at 305 Commandants Way on ownership and access rights along the path of the proposed flood barrier.

“We are continuing to advance (the project) using secured state funding for design, engineering, and land acquisition,” Maltez stated. “It is essential that we utilize these state funds now; delaying their use could jeopardize our eligibility and result in the forfeiture of significant grant dollars. Moving forward at this stage ensures we maintain momentum and keep the project on track for eventual construction.”

The city manager said the city will need access and ownership rights to the property along the path of the Island End River Flood Barrier to construct and maintain the structure. Maltez added that the city is prepared to proceed with the next set of negotiated takings, at 305 Commandants Way.

“The City desires to acquire through a friendly eminent domain taking of a permanent easement on 3,728 square feet of the property,” Maltez said. “We also seek to acquire two long-term temporary easements on the property for the purposes of construction (14,088 square feet). The public purpose of these takings is to construct and maintain a flood barrier that will protect 5,000 residents, primarily in Chelsea, and significant critical infrastructure, from flooding in the event of a coastal storm.”

The current property owner is supportive of the project and has worked collaboratively with the city, according to the city manager.

“It is mutually agreed that acquiring the necessary permanent easements, along with a temporary easement for construction, is in the best interest of all parties,” Maltez stated. “There takings will be financed with state grant funding from the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Program and by City matching funds already appropriated for this use in the CIP. With grant money in hand and the cooperation of the property owner, now is an appropriate time to advance these takings.”

The city recently completed an independent appraisal of these easements, with a fair market value of $287,643, according to Maltez.

The city manager is asking that the council a public hearing on the takings in preparation for final approval from the council.