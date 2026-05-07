City Manager Addresses Early Morning Trash Hauling

By Adam Swift

The city’s inspectional services department is sending reminders to private trash haulers letting them know that trash pick up is not allowed before 7 a.m.

Precinct 6 City Councilor Giovanni Recupero recently filed a motion asking that the city manager work with the public works department to ensure consistent enforcement of the city ordinances prohibiting the early morning trash removal and issuing citations for any violations.

“This seems to be a big issue … especially in my district, they seem to pick up the trash at five in the morning,” said Recupero. “The last time, there was an accident where this company turned around and hit the pole on Essex Street and everything went down; it was early in the morning.”

Maltez said the city has always strived to ensure minimal noise disruptions during the early mornings as well as the evenings.

“We understand and value the quiet hours that we have in place for our community,” Maltez stated. “With that said, our Inspectional Services Department is currently in the process of sending reminders to all private trash haulers that they cannot operate in the City of Chelsea prior to 7 a.m.”

The Inspectional Services Department has also recently spoken to the trash hauler on Maverick Street to ensure that there are no further incidents, Maltez added.

“We ask our community to continue to report these issues as they arise, as we greatly value the peace and quiet our residents rightly deserve,” said Maltez. “You can always report these issues by calling our 311 Services line at 617-466-4209, and we will ensure our Inspectional Services Department will address it as soon as possible.”