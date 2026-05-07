City Announces Plans to Redesign Bellingham Hill Park, wants Public to Attend May 11 Meeting

The City of Chelsea has The City of Chelsea has announced plans to redesign Bellingham Hill Park and wants the public to attend a community meeting to provide input on the redesign on Tuesday, May 11, at 5:30 p.m. at the park, located at 111 Bellingham Hill Street.

“We want the community to help us understand how they use the park, what they see as important features to keep or to add, and what their hopes are for this community space,” said Sara Han, Planner/Project Manager for Chelsea’s Housing & Community Development Department. “The community input collected during this public meeting, as well as future meetings and a survey, will help the City obtain funding for the park’s renovation.”

The input collected during these public engagement activities will be incorporated into the City’s application for funding through the State’s Parkland Acquisitions and Renovations for Communities (PARC) Grant Program.

Bellingham Hill Park, which sits at the top of Highland Street, currently includes a play structure, picnic table seating, views of Chelsea and Boston, and a short walking path.

Han, who will host the community meeting alongside redesign consultant CBA Landscape Architects, says the project could break ground as early as 2027 and is part of the City’s annual park renovation program.

“We will host a second community meeting on June 16 at Bellingham Hill Park and will soon release a survey to ensure input is captured broadly,” added Han.

This meeting, and future meetings, will be hosted in English with a Spanish interpreter.

With questions, community members can contact Han at [email protected] or 617-466-4183.