Chelsea Public Safety & Health Officials Invite Community to “Beat the Heat” Workshop

Special to the Record

The City of Chelsea’s Emergency Management, Fire, Police, and Public Health Departments invite the community to “Beat the Heat,” a free workshop about emergency preparedness and summer safety on Tuesday, May 19, from 5 to 7 p.m., in the Williams School, located at 180 Walnut Street. The workshop will take place in the cafeteria, accessible via the school’s Arlington Street entrance.

During the workshop, officials will discuss tips for staying safe during heat-related emergencies such as heat waves and review summer safety tips. Mass Save®, and regional leaders in the public health field, including the American Red Cross and Medical Reserve Corps (MRC), will also offer resources and information.

“Our police, fire, emergency management, and public health teams will be presenting on topics such as heat strokes, children and pets in vehicles, home fire safety information and more,” said Julissa Sandoval, Community Health Worker for the City’s Health & Human Services Department.

Community members are encouraged to reserve a spot as soon as possible—though walk-ins are welcome—and can RSVP by emailing [email protected] or calling 617-466-4074.

Refreshments, training materials, and translation devices will be provided.

This workshop is made possible by the collaborative relationships of the Chelsea’s public safety and health officials.

Mass Save® partners with Chelsea, Massachusetts, under the Mass Save® Community First Partnership initiative, collaborating with Eversource and National Grid to provide energy-efficiency solutions, including no-cost home energy assessments, rebates of up to 100% on insulation, and high-efficiency heat pump incentives for residents and small businesses.

The American Red Cross Massachusetts Region is part of the largest and most diverse service organization in the United States, serving the 7.029 million residents of the 351 cities and towns of Massachusetts. The Red Cross provides food and shelter in emergencies, operates the largest food pantry in New England, teaches lifesaving skills, trains nurses’ aides and certified nursing assistants, serves members of the Armed Forces, and more. All assistance from the Red Cross is free, made possible by voluntary donations of time and money from the American people.

The MRC is a national network of 268,000 dedicated volunteers, organized in about 717 units to improve the health and safety of their communities. The MRC recruits, trains, and activates volunteers to respond to community health and safety needs during emergencies.