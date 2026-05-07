Honors to Hometown Hero Vlad Link

Honored by House and Governor

Special to the Record

CPD Courtesy Photos

U.S. Navy Chief Hospital Corpsman Vlad Link with the Chelsea Police Department last

Vlad Link with Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton.

State Rep. Judith Garcia proudly welcomed Chelsea native and childhood friend Chief Hospital Corpsman Vlad Link to the Massachusetts State House last week during his visit, where he was formally recognized for his extraordinary service supporting NASA’s historic Artemis II mission and his distinguished career in the United States Navy.

As Rep. Garcia’s guest, Link was honored on the House floor during formal session, where House Speaker Ron Mariano recognized his remarkable achievements before members of the Massachusetts House of Representatives. Link received a standing ovation from House members in recognition of his role in one of the most significant moments in modern space exploration.

Rep. Garcia presented Link with an official celebratory citation honoring his service, leadership, and the pride he brings to Chelsea and the Commonwealth.

“As someone who grew up with Vlad and has seen his dedication and work ethic from a young age, it was incredibly meaningful to welcome him home and recognize him at the State House,” said Representative Judith Garcia. “Chelsea is proud of him, and I am proud to call him a lifelong friend. His journey from Chelsea to helping support NASA’s return from the moon is extraordinary and reminds all of us that greatness can come from our own neighborhoods.”

As a member of the elite U.S. Navy dive medical team supporting NASA’s Artemis II mission, Chief Link was among the first people in history to enter the Orion capsule at sea following splashdown. He helped open the spacecraft, conduct initial medical assessments, and safely assist the astronauts returning from their successful 10-day journey around the moon. Link was specifically assigned to Commander Reid Wiseman, providing direct medical support and care during this historic recovery mission.

A graduate of Chelsea High School, where he excelled in both football and robotics, Link has dedicated nearly two decades to Navy dive medicine, bringing exceptional skill, leadership, and composure to missions of national significance.

Following the House recognition, Link visited Governor Maura Healey in her ceremonial office, where she also presented him with a celebratory citation honoring his service and achievements.

Joining Link for the Governor’s recognition were Representative Garcia, Veterans Services Secretary Eric Goralnick, Assistant Secretary Juan Vega, and Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez.

“Vlad represents the very best of Chelsea,” Garcia added. “His professionalism, humility, and service to this country deserve to be celebrated. I wanted to make sure he received the recognition he earned not only as a servicemember, but as someone who continues to inspire the next generation of young people in our community.”

The visit also included local recognition from the City of Chelsea and the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home, further celebrating Link’s remarkable accomplishments and deep connection to the community that raised him.