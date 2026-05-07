Honored by Chelsea Police Department

Special to the Record

Courtesy Photo

State Rep. Judith Garcia with Chief Hospital Corpsman Vlad Link.

The Chelsea Police Department was honored to welcome home a true hometown hero, Vlad Link, who recently played a critical role in a historic national achievement.

Chief Link visited CPD on Friday, April 30 following his involvement with a U.S. Naval dive team assigned to recovery operations supporting the successful Artemis II mission. As part of this elite team, Chief Link contributed to the safe and effective recovery efforts tied to one of the most significant milestones in modern space exploration.

During his visit, Chief Link met with officers and staff, sharing insights from his experience and reflecting on the importance of teamwork, discipline, and service—values that strongly align with the mission of the Chelsea Police Department.

A special highlight of the visit included a meaningful exchange of patches. Chief Link presented CPD officers with patches he had on his person during the recovery and extraction of astronauts—items that were part of the mission itself. In turn, CPD members shared department patches, symbolizing a connection between local service and national duty.

In an especially memorable moment, Chief Link allowed officers to hold a mission patch that had traveled around the moon during the Artemis II mission—an experience that left a lasting impression on all in attendance.

“Chief Link represents the very best of Chelsea,” said Police Chief Keith Houghton, “His dedication to service, both to his country and his community, is something we are proud to recognize and celebrate.”