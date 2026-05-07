Masary Studios Proposes Vision to Illuminate Tobin Bridge with Coastal Climate Rhythms

Special to the Record

A new vision for the Tobin Bridge could transform one of the region’s most recognizable landmarks into a dynamic, climate-informed public artwork.

Chelsea leaders said they are excited to be a part of the project. Boston-based MASARY Studios is proposing a vision for a large-scale lighting installation titled Eco-Rhythms that would animate the bridge with light driven by the ecological rhythms of the Massachusetts coastline. This proposed illumination would use real-time environmental inputs. The artwork will reflect tides, ocean currents, sea level variations —offering a subtle, ever-changing expression of the natural systems that shape the region.

The project concept is expected to be publicly introduced during Climatech and the inaugural Boston Climate Week on May 4 at the Boston Center for the Arts.

MASARY Studios will work with key stakeholders including Massachusetts Department of Transportation, the City of Boston, City of Chelsea, the Arts and Business Council of Greater Boston, Probable Futures, the Green Ribbon Commission, and Color Kinetics as needed to formulate how best this vision and concept may be achieved while also adhering to all Federal, State and local requirements.

“The City of Chelsea is proud to support MASARY’S Eco-Rythms project. To us, Eco-Rythms will not only illuminate the Tobin but highlight Chelsea’s vital role in our region,” said Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez. “Chelsea residents power the greater Boston workforce and many of our businesses deliver on key infrastructure to the entire New England region. Chelsea’s Eastern Salt Company supplies road salt to more than 300 communities.

“Our New England Produce Center distributes fresh produce to more than 9 million people while also supporting logistics, jobs, and regional supply chain stability,” Maltez continued. “And the Tobin Bridge plays a key role in the economic health of Chelsea and our region, serving as the primary transit artery for quick distribution of goods and services throughout the Northeast.”

Maltez added that Chelsea is a waterfront community heavily impacted by climate change and ecological challenges.

“This project brings to the surface several of Chelsea’s waterfront initiatives, such as Chelsea and Everett’s Island End River Flood Resilience Project,” he said. “This project aims to prevent projected coastal storm surge flooding from the Island End River across a 500-acre floodplain that will impact over 5,000 residents, 800+ buildings and 11,000 jobs in southeast Everett and southwest Chelsea. Chelsea is heavily impacted by climate change and other ecological issues as is the rest of greater Boston as a waterfront community.”

Chelsea is also actively investing in the area surrounding the Tobin Bridge through a range of initiatives that would be complementary to Eco-Rhythms, including murals, lighting installations under the Rt. 1 viaduct, a new skatepark under Mystic Overlook, and other public programming—so Eco-Rythms will fit naturally into our own broader vision for this corridor.

“The City is excited to help raise awareness of the project,” Maltez said. “We’re currently working with MASARY to develop public programming around this project that will attract tourism and engage our residents.”

The artists describe Eco-Rhythms as a “tide clock” at monumental scale—an artwork designed to make environmental patterns more perceptible in daily life and to foster a deeper connection between the public and the coastal landscape.

“We are surrounded by rhythms at ecological scale,” said MASARY Studios co-founder Ryan Edwards. “This work translates those rhythms into light—an

invitation to notice, to reflect, and to stay curious about the systems that sustain us.”

“Boston continues to blend innovation, climate leadership, and bold creative expression,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Eco-Rhythms is a visionary public artwork that reflects how our region can come together through innovation, creativity, and education to lead on climate change. This ambitious project reflects the kind of community engagement and environmental consciousness we hope will inspire residents and visitors alike.”

“Sea-level rise is a present and growing threat to our communities in Boston and Chelsea but we don’t see the problem every day. Public art of this scale can help us see the science in a different way and alter our cultural mindset, bringing more of us together as we work towards a more climate resilient region,” said Dr. Lindsey Butler, Executive Director of the Boston Green Ribbon Commission.

Early-stage discussions have centered on the development of the artwork while maintaining alignment with safety, infrastructure integrity, and long-term stewardship priorities.

Designed with both environmental responsibility and public experience in mind, Eco-Rhythms is being developed to achieve a net-zero carbon balance across its lifecycle. This includes energy-efficient systems, comprehensive carbon accounting, and a proposed hyper-local offset strategy that supports measurable climate resilience efforts for a project of this scale. Eco-Rhythms is artist-led, community-informed, and privately funded, with fundraising currently underway.

Beyond the installation itself, the Eco-Rhythms organizers plan to develop a robust series of public programs in partnership with local institutions. Workshops, exhibitions, and educational initiatives will explore the intersection of rhythm, ecology, and climate, engaging audiences across libraries, museums, and schools throughout the region.

Planning has been underway since 2021. An installation target date is yet to be announced.