News Briefs

Nominations Open for 2026 All Chelsea Awards

The City of Chelsea is now accepting nominations for its annual 2026 All Chelsea Awards that honor outstanding individuals, organizations, and businesses that have made exceptional contributions to the Chelsea community.

Chelsea residents are encouraged to nominate those who exemplify the City’s civic values demonstrated through active community participation, social justice, and neighborliness.

Each nomination should include a reason for recognition. Winners will be formally recognized at the All Chelsea Awards Gala on Thursday, July 9, 2026. More details about the gala will soon be announced.

Award categories include:

• ​Resident Nominee (Age 21–64)

• ​Resident Nominee (Age 65+)

• Special Award

• Public Employee of the Year

• Community-Based Organization of the Year

• Project of the Year

• Business or Business Person of the Year

To submit a nomination, visit www.chelseama.gov/annualevents and select “All Chelsea Awards.” For assistance or questions please contact the Chelsea Law Department at 617-466-4050.

National Grid Urges Customers to Be Aware of Rising Scam Calls

National Grid is alerting customers to be aware of scam calls targeting residents and businesses across its service territory. If contacted by someone claiming to represent the company, National Grid recommends that customers always ask for identification.

These scams typically involve callers claiming a customer’s account is past due and threatening immediate service disconnection unless payment is made. Scammers may also use “spoof” phone numbers, so calls appear from National Grid.

National Grid reminds customers that while the company may contact customers regarding their accounts or service, it will never demand immediate payment through prepaid cards, gift cards, wire transfers, cryptocurrency, or third-party payment apps.

Customers should be aware of common red flags, including:

• Threats of immediate service disconnection without prior written notice

• Requests for personal, financial, or account information

• Demands for immediate payment using prepaid or non-traditional payment methods

• Callers who cannot verify account details

National Grid encourages customers to verify any suspicious communication by contacting the company directly using the phone number listed on their bill. Customers should never provide personal or financial information to an unsolicited caller.

If you suspect a scam, hang up immediately and report the incident to National Grid or local law enforcement.