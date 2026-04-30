City extends deadline to submit art for Memorial Day Exhibition

Special to the Record

The City of Chelsea has extended the deadline for submitting art for a group Memorial Day Exhibition. Artists now have until Monday, May 4, at 11:59 p.m. to submit any wall-displayable art that honors fallen veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country. The exhibition will reflect on themes of service, sacrifice, and collective remembrance, with a special emphasis on local veterans.

The call for art is open to any Massachusetts artist of any age. Artists are strongly encouraged to incorporate materials from the local archive at the Chelsea Public Library into their work. They are also encouraged to engage with the living history embodied in the memories of veterans who bear witness to their fallen comrades.

Work should be wall-displayable and in any medium, including painting, photography, textiles, collage, and mixed media. No formal artistic training is required, and emerging artists, including complete beginners, and veterans and their loved ones, are strongly encouraged to submit.

The exhibit, which will be on view in Chelsea City Hall’s East Wing Gallery May 18 through June 19, 2026, will honor fallen veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country. The exhibition will reflect on themes of service, sacrifice, and collective remembrance, with a special emphasis on local veterans.

To apply, and for more information, visit www.chelseama.gov/callforartists or contact Delia Harrington, Manager of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy for the City of Chelsea, at [email protected].

The exhibit’s opening reception will be held Wednesday, May 20, from 5–7 p.m. at Chelsea City Hall, 500 Broadway.