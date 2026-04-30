Hebrew Senior Life expands health and wellness program for seniors to two Chelsea housing sites

Special to the Record

Hebrew SeniorLife announces a new partnership to launch its nationally acclaimed Right Care, Right Place, Right Time program at Chelsea Square Apartments and Greenhouse Apartments in Chelsea.

Greenhouse Apartments is an affordable apartment community that offers income-restricted units and specialized housing for older adults ages 62+ and individuals with disabilities, while Chelsea Square Apartments is a residential community that specializes in affordable housing. Both communities are part of Related Affordable’s portfolio, one of the nation’s largest preservationists of affordable housing.

The R3 program will provide place-based services to support older adults’ independence and physical and emotional well-being on-site. Through the program, Hebrew SeniorLife will provide residents aged 62 and older with on-site access to a nurse and a wellness coordinator, blood pressure clinics, health and wellness education, fitness classes, benefits assistance, and access to critical resources. The R3 team will partner directly with staff at both properties to support resident services, property management, and maintenance, with all staff contributing to overall care coordination efforts for the community.

As part of the program, staff members regularly reach out to individual residents to engage them in their health and wellness. Through these conversations, the team works to understand the barriers residents might face in remaining healthy, following up to address needs and connect them to critical resources. The dedicated team aims to provide tailored case management and support, centered on each resident’s choices and preferences.

Leleah James, Vice President of Community Engagement at Related Affordable, said: “We have long admired Hebrew SeniorLife for their leadership in programming and research surrounding the aging experience. Through this partnership, Chelsea Square Apartments and Greenhouse Apartments will foster world-class senior living experiences for our older residents, while connecting them with valuable resources to manage their personal health priorities.”

“Hebrew SeniorLife is committed to providing older adults with personalized care and services, supporting them to live independently and well, through our R3 program,” said Stephanie Small, R3 executive director at Hebrew SeniorLife. “We are excited to partner with the teams at Chelsea Square Apartments and Greenhouse Apartments to bring health and wellness resources to the older adults in these communities.”

Developed by Hebrew SeniorLife, an affiliate of Harvard Medical School, the R3 program supports residents in proactively managing their health by effectively linking housing and health care. The goal of the program is to improve lives, reduce costs, and help older adults stay independent and at home longer. The program won the Pioneer Institute 2017 Better Government Competition, the John A. Hartford Foundation 2021 Business Innovation Award, and the 2025 Association of Jewish Aging Services Innovation Igniter Award.