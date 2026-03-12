‘Denise Tiro was a Bright Light in So Many Lives’

By Cary Shuman

Laurice Whyel Saggese began her strong friendship with Denise Mickiewicz Tiro at the beginning of their freshman year at Chelsea High School.

“I went to Carter School and then Saint Rose through eighth grade, so we got the chance to first really meet in 1976,” recalled Saggese. “But we’ve been friends since that time. We always knew one another growing up, but our bond began in high school.”

Denise M. Tiro passed away on Feb. 28, 2026 after a courageous 13-mounth battle with leukemia.

Saggese recalled how Denise Mickiewicz (who would become Denise Tiro after marrying Robby Tiro of the legendary Chelsea athletic family), Jackie Bevere, Jane Zaremba, Allison Bonita, Maria Schneiderman, and others would gather outside Sparta Spa, a popular coffee shop in Cary Square operated by the Caribineris family.

“Fondly, we still call ourselves, “The Spa Girls,” said Saggese. “And we still do annual trips, mostly to Newport, for big milestone birthdays.”

Saggese said she and Denise had several classes together at CHS. “Denise was a very smart girl,” recalled Saggese. “We went on to attend Salem State together. Denise, Jane Zaremba, Debbie Theodore, and I all commuted. I would pick up all the girls in my car and we’d travel to Salem.”

Saggese said all the girls agreed that Denise Tiro was a special person, someone you could depend on to lift your spirits.

“She was always personable, gentle, kind, and generous,” said Saggese.

When Denise Tiro married Robby Tiro 35 years ago, Laurice and her husband, Gary Saggese, socialized often with the Tiros.”

“I got to observe Denise, and she was unbelievable as a wife, loving mom, and great friend,” said Saggese. “She took took incredible of her kids, and they’re all very successful.

Good times brought the friends together often.

“We got to do dinners and get-togethers at each other’s homes. We attended our children’s important events together, whether it be a baptism or a communion, along with graduations, weddings, and the holidays.”

Saggese said she will never forget the wonderful memories and moments that she shared with Denise. When they would convene for a brunch, the friends would reminisce for hours at a time.

“I remember we were park instructors during the summers,” said Saggese. “Denise was at Polonia with Robert Brooks and I was at Highland. When the temperature hit 90 degrees, we would all leave [it was the city parks’ policy back then) and meet up at Revere Beach. Our favorite spot was on the wall near the State Police station,” recalled Saggese.

Saggese said she kept every correspondence she had with Denise Tiro during her 13-month health battle.

“That woman never complained, and she was so close to the finish line,” said Saggese. “She was supposed to be getting a life-saving bone marrow transplant, and everything took a bad turn. She was so brave throughout her fight.

“We had a great friendship and enjoyed many happy occasions together,” said Saggese. “She was a bright light in so many people’s lives. We will always honor her memory. She will be sorely missed.”