City Manager Maltez Testifies in Support of PROTECT Act

Special top the Record

Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez testified at the Massachusetts State House before the Joint Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security in support of the PROTECT Act on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. Maltez joined a Chelsea-specific panel that included State Representative Judith Garcia, La Colaborativa President Gladys Vega, and 12-year Chelsea resident Brenda Romero, whose husband was detained by ICE agents leaving a courthouse after being approved for political asylum.

The bill, introduced by State Representative Judith Garcia along with co-filers Representative Andy Vargas and the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus, includes protections for immigrant communities, safeguards courts, and ensures consistent due process and equal protection under the law.

In his testimony, Maltez described the impact recent immigration enforcement actions have had on Chelsea, a city long defined by its immigrant community. Over the past year, 350 students have left Chelsea Public Schools—a shift he said reflects families leaving out of fear.

“Chelsea cannot afford policies that erode trust and drive young people and families away,” said Maltez. “When families leave, we lose workers in our hospitals, our restaurants, our construction sites, and our small businesses. We lose entrepreneurs, taxpayers, and students who would one day power our workforce. When families feel safe and supported, we open businesses that employ our young people, we buy homes, we send our children to college, and we contribute to the fabric of our community. This bill does not mean special rights for immigrants. It reinforces established constitutional rights. It does not weaken public safety. It strengthens it.”

Maltez also shared his personal story as the son of a mother who fled civil war in Nicaragua in search of opportunity for her children. This journey ultimately led him to serve as City Manager. He emphasized that Chelsea’s strength has always come from immigrant families who contribute to the workforce, open small businesses, and invest in their community.

Representative Garcia said, “For nearly a year, I’ve worked closely with members of the House and Senate to craft legislation within the parameters of state law to address the urgent situation unfolding in our district courts. As a co-filer of this bill alongside Representative Andy Vargas and the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus, I’ve been deeply engaged in shaping a response grounded in the realities our community is facing. In December alone, Chelsea District Court reported 87 ICE-related incidents.”

Garcia added, “This effort has been led by Chelsea voices. Our City Manager spoke to the impact of the 350 students who have disenrolled from our schools, and Gladys Vega helped inform this legislation from the beginning. I’m grateful to Speaker Ron Mariano for empowering this work and for ensuring we continue moving toward action this spring.”

The PROTECT Act would ensure that state and local law enforcement agencies remain focused on public safety responsibilities, protect access to courthouses for victims and witnesses without fear of civil immigration arrest without a judicial warrant, strengthen due process protections, and establish consistent standards for U and T visa certifications for survivors of crime and trafficking.

The City of Chelsea is just one of many communities across the Commonwealth advocating for passage of the PROTECT Act and remains committed to protecting constitutional rights while fostering a safe and inclusive community for all residents.

The City will continue working with state partners and regional communities to safeguard residents and foster trust between residents and local government, while respecting the constitutional balance of powers and the lawful roles of federal, state, and local authorities.